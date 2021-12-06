ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Research Is Hotter Than Ever On The Space Station

By Elizabeth Howell
 2 days ago
Plant research in space is taking a spicy direction. A hot pepper experiment known as Plant Habitat-04 just finished after 137 days in space, making that the longest-ever plant experiment performed on the International Space Station. Some of the astronauts on board during harvest time even sampled the plants themselves, to...

