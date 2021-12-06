Glenn Hegar visits Sysco for Good for Texas Tour: Supply Chains Edition

SAN ANGELO, Texas- On the southeast Texas stop of Glenn Hegar’s (Texas Comptroller) Good for Texas: Supply Chains Edition, he toured Sysco. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, health care, and educational facilities, and lodging establishments with other customers around the world.

“Industry leaders like Sysco understand that food is an essential commodity requiring a sophisticated and resilient supply chain,” said Hegar. “Through its strong supplier partnerships and supply chain expertise, Sysco has developed consistently innovative approaches to support its customers. As a recent example, the company has announced plans to establish its first-ever driver academy, which will increase long-term capabilities to internally source future drivers. Sysco has also leveraged its supply chain expertise to support communities where it operates, donating over 50 million meals globally since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Sysco performs 343 distributions worldwide and works with more than 650,000 customer locations. The company maintains more than 6,000 employees in Texas. In fiscal 2021, the company produced sales that contributed to $51 billion dollars. Sysco was recognized by Texan by Nature as a top 20 honoree for conservation and sustainability efforts.

Sysco is part of the food supply chain in Texas and contributes $85.6 billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product. The food supply chain introduces agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade (distributors), and retail trade and restaurants. The food-related sectors of these industries employ 1.5 million Texans and provide $40.5 billion in annual wages.

During his latest Good for Texas Tour , Hegar shared the results of his new Comptroller’s office study detailing the vital role supply chains play in enhancing production efficiencies and reducing costs for producers and consumers. The study explains the risks that supply chains face and how businesses and the federal government respond to those risks.

