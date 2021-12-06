Drake Disses Grammys, Withdraws His Two Nominations for ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Michael Nesmith, the singer, guitarist, and one of the final surviving members of The Monkees, died of natural causes Friday, his family told Rolling Stone. He was 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.” Nesmith, a music video pioneer who won the first Grammy for video, stayed with the band through the ’60s before venturing onto a solo career. He rejoined the band for an album in the 90s and toured with them in 2012. Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, the group’s only surviving member, had just concluded a tour in Los Angeles last month. The two had planned to launch a final tour upon a cruise ship next year.

