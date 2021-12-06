ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Disses Grammys, Withdraws His Two Nominations for ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By Cheyenne Roundtree
 5 days ago
Drake has stunningly withdrawn his Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” according to Variety. The rapper’s shock decision was announced on Monday—the same day...

