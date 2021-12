A brand new set of Holowear for Pokémon Unite has been revealed for Machamp and will be coming very soon. The next Holowear set for Machamp will be released on Friday, December 3, according to Seribii.net, and will include the Premium Adept Style. Full details on how to get the set or how much it will be are currently unknown at this time, but further details are expected to be provided as the release date looms closer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO