Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Third Round Draw vs Chesterfield
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup third round draw, which sees the Blues face Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.
The winner of the tie will progress to the fourth round.
Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City. This time round they will be hoping to go one step better to win the competitions.
The Blues fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.
Here's what has been said regarding the draw:
Full confirmed draw:
Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
Swansea City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Chesterfield
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Coventry City vs Derby County
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton
Leicester City vs Watford
Mansfield Town vs Middlesborough
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
Hull City vs Everton
Bristol City vs Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
Milwall vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Brentford
Swindon vs Manchester City
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
West Ham United vs Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
