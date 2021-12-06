ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Third Round Draw vs Chesterfield

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8EbL_0dFcaQo300

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup third round draw, which sees the Blues face Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.

The winner of the tie will progress to the fourth round.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City. This time round they will be hoping to go one step better to win the competitions.

The Blues fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.

Here's what has been said regarding the draw:

Full confirmed draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Coventry City vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton

Leicester City vs Watford

Mansfield Town vs Middlesborough

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Hull City vs Everton

Bristol City vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Milwall vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Brentford

Swindon vs Manchester City

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

CityXtra

FA Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

The FA Cup, which is the longest running football competition in the world, was first won by Manchester City in 1904, and was last won by the Blues in 2019, when they beat Watford 6-0 to complete the domestic treble. A 1-0 win in the FA Cup Final against Stoke...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Mistakes After West Ham Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an honest assessment of the mistakes that the Blues are making following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side lost the match due to individual errors, with Jorginho's backpass putting Edouard Mendy in danger before the goalkeeper fouled Jarrod Bowen for West Ham's first goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Report: AC Milan Keen on Chelsea Duo Ahead of Transfer Window

AC Milan are keen on Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports. The Blues defenders have attracted attention from the Serie A giants as the latter look to strengthen the options in their backline following the absence of Simon Kjaer, who suffered an ACL injury and will be on the sidelines for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

'Not Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Draw vs Zenit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict regarding his side's 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg, admitting that he is not happy with the result. The Blues went ahead early on, before going a goal down and fighting back to regain the lead in the dying moments but a poor defensive display saw them concede late once agains as they dropped points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica.
UEFA
