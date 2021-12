Spencer has been a major topic of conversation this awards season, particularly with Kristen Stewart's incredible turn as Princess Diana. Director Pablo Larraín subverted audience expectations and turned Spencer into more of a ghost story character piece rather than a traditional biopic. Set during Christmastime in 1991, the film chronicles Diana's time at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. She has become disillusioned with the ways of the royal family and her mental health has taken a turn for the worse due to the constant media attention and her marriage to Prince Charles being on the brink of divorce. The costumes and extravagance of the royal setting are certainly there, but instead of being painted with glamor, the film paints it as an unnerving experience.

