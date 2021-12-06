The Parrish Art Museum’s Family Focused Fun Day

The Connecticut Trolley Museum presents Holiday Fun. These events include:. Winterfest 2021 and the “Tunnel of Lights” began on Friday, November 26. Winterfest will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from November 26 through December 19. Additionally, the museum will be open from December 26 through December 30. Winterfest and the “Tunnel of Lights” is celebrating its 43rd year as a family holiday tradition. Halls are decked both inside and outside with over 15,000 lights. Outside, closed trolley cars transport guests down a tunnel of lights as they sing Christmas carols with their trolley car operators. For an open-air view of the “Tunnel of Lights,” one open sleigh car is lit up entirely with holiday lights. Be sure to dress warm and bring blankets. Inside, the Visitor Center is decorated like a Winter Wonderland with multiple model train layouts and lights galore. A food vendor will be on-site serving hot cocoa, coffee, donuts and cookies up until Dec 19. Admission prices are $15-$20 per person. Museum Members receive half off admission.

