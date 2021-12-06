ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Parrish Art Museum’s Family Focused Fun Day

By Veronica Chumbi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, December 11th, the Parrish is offering a day of engaging and entertaining programs for families, beginning at 11 am with a printmaking workshop, followed by screenings of award-winning Spanish-language children’s films. In addition, families can enjoy a self-guided scavenger hunt in the new exhibition Pictures in Pictures, and get...

