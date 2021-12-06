ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Gingerbread house creates holiday magic for those in need

By Mike Brookbank
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gWGF_0dFcZQq000

Chelcie Pierce's mom Arthella had a knack for making magical holiday memories.

"You believed in everything, even when you were an adult, I mean Santa always came," said Pierce.

Just two months before Christmas last year, her mother died in her sleep from a heart attack.

"It was very sudden and unexpected,” said Pierce.

What you also need to know about Pierce's mom is that she loved helping others.

Grandma's Magical Gingerbread House, now in its second year, carries on that legacy.

“My family members all had a hand in helping build and paint it. It was really fitting to have something Christmasey in her honor," said Pierce.

With its candy cane walk, the house in Pierce's North Olmsted front yard is full of new and gently used toys for those who need them.

"Legos, Barbies, and Hot Wheels are the fastest things to go," said Pierce.

Pierce said she has heard a lot of stories of people who need help, many of whom got COVID-19 in December of last year and were out of work.

"All of a sudden money had to be put towards needs more than filling under the tree," said Pierce.

The demand in 2021, with the ongoing pandemic, is just as high according to Pierce.

"It is on Facebook , and people had known about it from last year, we had people the very first day stopping in," said Pierce.

Pierce and her family, including her oldest son, used their own money to stock the house at the start of the season.

"He's 12, he says we have to have a wrestler in there in case a boy doesn't have a wrestler. When Target would do their toy clearance, I had picked up stuff throughout the year which was a big help," said Pierce.

Inside, you'll also find freshly baked cookies, with sprinkles of course, and a spot to leave a sweet note of encouragement like "you got this" or "thank you so much, you saved Christmas for my kids."

"I love to hear the people that need it, and know that we were able to help," said Pierce.

While at the same time paying tribute to a woman who often extended a helping hand while trying her best to stay behind the scenes.

"This year, I hung a picture of her in there just in her honor, and my brother and I joke that she was probably having a fit that her picture was in there," said Pierce.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pdxpipeline.com

2021 Gingerbread House Party @ Hip Chicks Do Wine | Decorate Pre-assembled House, Wine, Holiday Sangria, Beer, Hot Cider, Hot Cocoa

Join us for a fun afternoon of decorating your own personal Gingerbread House while sipping on Wine. Event includes a pre-assembled “Tiny Gingerbread House”, icing, candy to decorate and 1 beverage of your choice including Wine, Holiday Sangria, Beer, Hot Cider or Hot Cocoa. Additional Beverages Cheese Plates and small plates are available for purchase.
FOOD & DRINKS
JC Post

Gingerbread House display will be at the Bartell House

10 Days of Christmas activities in Junction City continue on Monday from 3-8 p.m. with a Community Gingerbread House Display at the Bartell House at the future location of SIX Restaurant at 6th and Washington Street. Houses made by children, adults, businesses, organizations, Soldiers and military units are sought for...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Community gingerbread house exhibit

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — In the spirit of the holiday season, businesses in Wilson and Teton Village have created gingerbread masterpieces for the community to admire and enjoy. Exhibits went on display on Nov. 25 and will be out until at least Dec. 11. Community members can visit the exhibits...
WILSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Magic#Gingerbread House#Toys#Holiday Season#Hot Wheels#Target
Star-Herald

Bobcat Gingerbread House Contest

The High Ability Learner Program is hosting a gingerbread house contest for All Bobcat students. Students will utilize their creativity, scientific processes, and ingenuity to build a “gingerbread house”. Students may utilize any materials readily available to them. If you do not have access to Gingerbread, you may...
LIFESTYLE
Food Network

Tired of That Old Gingerbread House? Try a Gingerbread Dive Bar

Are you stuck in a gingerbread-house rut? Do you feel like your quaint DIY ginger-home is too cozy, too conventional, too … sober? Sounds like you may need a holiday pivot to a gingerbread “dive bar” — and Miller High Life is setting you up. Actually, you’ll also be setting...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc10.com

'Christmas magic' returns for Holidays in Historic Folsom | Need to Know

FOLSOM, Calif. — Holidays in Historic Folsom is ready to make its comeback Friday to bring in the holiday season. Holidays in Historic Folsom's community festivities kick off on Dec. 3. Plans include a Christmas Tree Lighting, horse and carriage rides, Santa visits, ice skating, and a Christmas Arts and Craft Fair. The tree lighting kicks off Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
shorelinemedia.net

GRONSTAL: Remember those in need during holiday season

This is my favorite time of the year for so many reasons. I love the lights aglow at night, the festive colors all around. Walking downtown listening to the music in the shops that remind us that it is the most wonderful time of the year. Unfortunately, that is not...
LUDINGTON, MI
Q 105.7

Need Some Holiday Magic? Getaway to the Adirondack Christmas Cabin!

There is nothing like a New York State Christmas, especially if it's not at your house!. Gather the entire family and spend a magical Christmas at the Adirondack Christmas Cabin in Lake Saranac, New York! This place just looks like Christmas! So much so that it was used in a national clothing catalog photo shoot!
LIFESTYLE
WBUR

Cradles to Crayons steps up to fill need created in holiday season

In a moment, you're going to hear about a little girl, and her teacher, and the incredible impact of, believe it or not, have a pair of pants that actually fit. Stories like these inspire the work of Cradles to Crayons, a national clothing non-profit founded and operating here in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors Creating Holiday Magic On Candy Cane Lane In Pleasanton Since 1953

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Neighbors on one East Bay street have been spreading holiday cheer every year since 1953. They call it Candy Cane Lane, but according to the city of Pleasanton, it’s actually Walnut Drive – a dead end street not far from downtown. The street has it’s own radio station playing holiday music to get everyone in the spirit of the season. “This is amazing. This is my first time coming here. One of my friends posted about it on Instagram, and wow. I didn’t know this existed,” says Bobby Simcock from Dublin. He brought is wife and two and a...
PLEASANTON, CA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy