Very cold and windy today, many crashes in the snow over the weekend

By JP Cola
 3 days ago

(Undated) -- A blast of winter is headed to Minnesota to start the week. A strong system including arctic air and strong northwest winds will keep high temperatures in the low teens throughout the...

Cold Front with Snow

Now that the first cold front stalled out, became a warm front, and moved out, now is time for the next front to come through. Today, temperatures were the warmest for the week as the cloud cover increased throughout the day.
State
Minnesota State
NWS: Colder and windy to start the weekend in NW Kan.

A cold front moving into western Kansas on Friday will result in cold and blustery conditions across the area, the National Weather Service in Dodge City said. With a Thursday high of 60 projected on Thursday, the high temperature Friday is only expected to get to 43 degrees. Winds will...
First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
Cold today, warming up by the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds later. It will be on the chilly side. Highs will only be in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. There’s a sharp warmup for Saturday, and...
Starting a chilly and dry stretch

After a day of warmer than average temperatures, we’ll dip below the norm over the next couple of days as cooler air rushes in behind a cold front currently moving through Wyoming and the Dakotas.
Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
Light snow today; Winter Storm into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. As much as an inch or two of new snow may come down on Thursday as continues through the mid-afternoon. Lower totals by the lake and far south. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Quiet tonight,...
Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
Up to Five Inches of Rain Expected with Incoming Atmospheric River

The North Bay is looking at a incoming atmospheric river this weekend. From Saturday night through Monday, forecasters are expecting two to three inches of rain for Sonoma County’s cities and two to five inches for the coastal regions. As for the possibility of flooding, Matt Mehle with the National Weather Service says that areas that normally get flooding during light rain, like Mark West Springs, should be on alert.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

