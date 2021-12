If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO