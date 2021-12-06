ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Favorite Throwback Christmas Movie

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year when families gather around the television and watch nostalgic Christmas movies .

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of each state's most searched '90s Christmas movie. To determine the list, CenturyLink gathered data from PopSugar , Bustle , Ranker and ScreenRant .

The website states, "Even though most families probably won’t be going to a rental store to get a VHS tape or waiting for Christmas reruns on TV this year, they’ll certainly be revisiting some of their favorite ’90s classics, so we decided to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season ."

According to CenturyLinkQuote , Arizona's most searched '90s Christmas movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas .

Other popular film titles that made the list included Dumb and Dumber , The Santa Clause , Home Alone , Home For the Holidays, A Christmas Carol , and Jingle All The Way .

CenturyLink also named the top five movies on the '90s nice list. According to the website, they are: Home Alone , Jingle All The Way, The Santa Clause , The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Dumb and Dumber .

Click here to check out the full study of each's state's most searched '90s Christmas movie.

