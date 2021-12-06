ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to return in 2022

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said Monday that he will return to the Eagles for the 2022 season.

The redshirt junior saw his 2021 interrupted by hand surgery. Jurkovec has played in six games, throwing for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. The Pittsburgh native added 322 rushing yards and five scores on the ground for the Eagles (6-6, 2-6 ACC).

Boston College will meet East Carolina (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 to finish the season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Jurkovec as the No. 6 draft-eligible quarterback for 2022.

“I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally,” Jurkovec posted on Twitter. “Let’s win!”

The 6-foot-5, 226-pounder transferred from Notre Dame after the 2019 season.

In 10 games for the Eagles in 2020, Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

–Field Level Media

AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
