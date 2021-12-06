Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to return in 2022

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said Monday that he will return to the Eagles for the 2022 season.

The redshirt junior saw his 2021 interrupted by hand surgery. Jurkovec has played in six games, throwing for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. The Pittsburgh native added 322 rushing yards and five scores on the ground for the Eagles (6-6, 2-6 ACC).

Boston College will meet East Carolina (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 to finish the season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Jurkovec as the No. 6 draft-eligible quarterback for 2022.

“I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally,” Jurkovec posted on Twitter. “Let’s win!”

The 6-foot-5, 226-pounder transferred from Notre Dame after the 2019 season.

In 10 games for the Eagles in 2020, Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

–Field Level Media

