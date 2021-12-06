US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;31;37;27;Breezy and colder;NW;15;48%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;53;37;54;34;Mostly cloudy;N;6;37%;1%;1. Anchorage, AK;37;28;31;8;Snowy;NE;9;66%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;64;24;50;36;Cooler;SE;5;60%;58%;2. Atlanta, GA;64;37;51;43;Cooler;ESE;5;60%;78%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;56;35;44;34;Cooler;NW;11;48%;49%;2. Austin, TX;67;44;67;49;Decreasing clouds;SSW;2;44%;5%;3. Baltimore, MD;67;34;43;32;Cooler;NNW;8;41%;52%;2. Baton Rouge, LA;77;51;57;52;A bit of...

Precipitation changing to all snow by morning; a big warm up early next week

An Alert Day is in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. A winter storm will bring accumulating snow to much of southern Wisconsin, along with some sleet and freezing rain for some areas. The heaviest snow accumulation will be likely over the northwestern portion of southern Wisconsin, mainly northwest of the Wisconsin River.
Arctic grayling could return to local waters by 2025

MANISTEE COUNTY — With its iridescent blue markings and sail-like top fin, there is no mistaking the Arctic grayling. This freshwater fish, once popular among Michigan anglers, has been absent from the state for nearly a century. But now, state conservationists say they could return to local waterways by the end of the decade.
FLTF: This is the state of Midland, Gladwin's four lakes

More than a year and a half devastating flooding from the May 2020 mid-Michigan dam failures, the group leading an effort to restore four lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties has provided an overview of the progress made so far and the plans going forward. The leaders of the lake...
Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — Arrested for driving twice the speed limit through a rural Alabama community, former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. wound up in a jail where he allegedly beat up another prisoner while trying to steal socks, authorities said. Foster showed signs of mental instability during a court appearance, records show, and a judge ordered him held for an evaluation just hours before he died in custody.
Michigan chocolate ice cream among top in nation

A Michigan creamery has taken home a blue ribbon for best chocolate ice cream at a trade show. MOO-ville Creamery, based in Nashville, Michigan, received a blue ribbon for chocolate ice cream, a red ribbon for vanilla ice cream and a white ribbon for strawberry ice cream at the Ice Cream Clinic at the North American Ice Cream Association’s 2021 Convention. The creamery received top awards for their chocolate flavor along with three other American creameries.
Homeowners group in hot water after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry, resulting in it facing a likely fine. The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese...
Kellogg to replace 1,400 striking workers at U.S. plants

The Kellogg Company has announced that it will be hiring workers to replace workers who went on strike in October. As of Dec. 7, 1,400 hourly employees at the Kellogg Company’s four U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Lancaster, Pa. and Memphis, Tenn., rejected a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract.
