ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Part 3: Third-Line Use of Loncastuximab for Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed data on third-line loncastuximab tesirine treatment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and how to sequence treatments for patients who may receive CAR T-cell therapy. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Under what circumstances would you be most likely to use loncastuximab...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Decision-Making for Third-Line Treatment of Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed approaches to third-line treatment of transplant-ineligible DLBCL and when to consider CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss, and occasional chest pain. He had a history of hypertension, which was medically controlled. A physical examination indicated a tired appearance and a palpable bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy. Laboratory investigations were as follows: lactate dehydrogenase, 300 U/L (280 U/L upper limit); hemoglobin, 10.8 g/dL; bilirubin, 1.3 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); creatinine, 1.7 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); all others were within normal limits. He was hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV negative. Immunohistochemical testing of lymph node biopsy specimens identified CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype. Fluorescence in situ testing indicated that the tumor was negative for rearrangements of BCL6, BCL2, and C-MYC. A whole-body PET/CT scan showed activity in colonic wall; the largest node was 3.9 cm, and there was evidence of subcutaneous tissue involvement. MRI of the brain showed no evidence of lesions. The man was diagnosed with stage IV disease; his International Prognostic Index was high-intermediate risk, and his ECOG performance stats was 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Selecting Therapy to Manage Steroid-Refractory Chronic GVHD

Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: We have about 5 minutes left. Let’s talk about a couple of important points. In the absence of head-to-head trials, we have 3 approved drugs. We’ve talked about ruxolitinib [Jakafi]. There’s belumosudil [Rezurock], which many of us don’t have a lot of hands-on experience with. We have treated about 4 patients on the trial. And then there’s ibrutinib [Imbruvica], which has been around for even longer as an approved agent. Yi-Bin, how do you pick an agent here?
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Real-World Challenges with CAR T-Cell Therapy in DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed real-world challenges of providing timely access to CAR-T cell therapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 75-year-old man was diagnosed with stage IV, CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Preferences for Treating Relapsed HER2+ MBC

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: Hello, everyone. My name is VK Gadi, and welcome to this OncLive® Insights program titled “Updates in the Treatment of HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer.” I’m going to be leading today’s discussion along with 2 of my colleagues and friends, Dr Neil Iyengar and Dr Mylin Torres. Neil and Mylin, would you mind introducing yourselves, please?
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancet#Refractory#Cell Therapy#Pros And Cons#Cancer
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Rini Reviews Later-Line Immunotherapy and TKI Combinations in Refractory RCC

Based on the case of a man with metastatic renal cell carcinoma, Brian Rini, MD, and peers discussed later-line immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor combination therapies. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Brian Rini, MD, Ingram professor of Medicine, chief of Clinical Trials, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University Medical...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Schuster Reviews Potential Therapeutic Options in Second-Line DLBCL

Following 6 well-tolerated cycles of R-CHOP, a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma showed complete remission on a PET scan. But 1 year later, the disease relapsed. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Stephen J. Schuster, MD, Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphoma...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Acalabrutinib Shows Higher Tolerability Versus Ibrutinib in CLL

John C. Byrd, MD, discusses the early results and adverse events observed in the ELEVATE-RR trial in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. John C. Byrd, MD, professor and chair of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, the D. Warren Brown Chair of Leukemia Research, and Distinguished University Professor at The Ohio State University, discusses the early results and adverse events observed in the ELEVATE-RR trial (NCT02477696) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #2: Third-Line Options for HER2+ mBC With Lung Disease

Andrew D. Seidman, MD: After we have a chance to look at this, I will take some of the questions from our attendees. This is a 57-year-old woman. She presents with a left breast mass and palpable axillary nodes. We’re told that she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a smoking history. She’s still an active smoker. Before starting cancer treatment, her physician opted to get pulmonary function tests that showed a mildly impaired diffusing capacity at 83% of predicted. A biopsy of the breast mass showed ER/PR [estrogen receptor/progesterone receptor]-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer. And imaging revealed 2 pulmonary nodules. She had a brain MRI that was negative. She began treatment for her de novo metastatic breast cancer with taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, followed by maintenance on the 2 antibodies. She responded, as most patients do. She had a complete response in the lung lesions. But then fast forward 10 months, she’s now progressed again in the lungs. And she does receive trastuzumab deruxtecan [T-DXd] as her second-line treatment, as was selected in the poll on a similar case by about 65% of you. Fortunately, she’s had a response now, both in the breast and lung lesion, which is a durable response.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Subcutaneous Daratumumab Triplet Combo for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

A combination of daratumumab, hyaluronidase-fihj, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has approved a regimen consisting of daratumumab with hyaluronidase (Darzalex Faspro), hyaluronidase-fihj, carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Liso-Cel Plus Ibrutinib Increases Potency in Relapsed/Refractory CLL Treatment

Patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia experienced positive gene set enrichment after receiving ibrutinib in addition to lisocabtagene maraleucel. A translational analysis of the ongoing TRASNSCEND CLL 004 study (NCT03331198) revealed that patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) experienced positive enrichment of gene sets following receipt of concurrent ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Bendamustine to Venetoclax Combination Treatment Increased AEs in R/R CLL

The incidence of adverse events appeared to increase when bendamustine was added to venetoclax for the treatment of patients with released or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. When adding bendamustine to regimens containing venetoclax (Venclexta) for patients with either relapsed/refractory (R/R) or first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) data showed that this...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: SPARTAN Trial Shows Efficacy of Apalutamide for CRPC

During a live virtual event, Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD, discussed the phase 3 SPARTAN trial of apalutamide in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. During a live virtual event, Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD, associate professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed the phase 3 SPARTAN trial of apalutamide in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Management: Role of Biomarkers and Molecular Testing

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In cholangiocarcinoma over time, these various sites can be broken down by site of origin—intrahepatic, extrahepatic, gall bladder, Klatskin, hilar cholangiocarcinoma—and they can harbor different molecular alterations. We’re making significant progress in targeting some of these alterations. We have some drugs approved for these specific alterations. This disease is being broken down into specific molecular subtypes. The alterations vary by site of origin. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tends to have FGFR2 alterations and IDH1 and IDH2 mutations vs gallbladder and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which tend to have HER2[human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] alterations,EGFR alterations, and some RAS and RAF alterations. These aren’t exclusive, but they’re more frequent in extrahepatic and gall bladder compared with intrahepatic. Other alterations can be picked up in cholangiocarcinoma, including BRCA and other DNA-repair alterations, as well as ARC, ROS, and MET, but I’d like to focus on FGFR,IDH,HER2, andRAF. For all these there are emerging therapies, and we may come back to this later today. ForIDH and FGFR, we have approved agents.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EP. 5A: The VISION Trial Lutetium PSMA, and the Future of Theranostic Precision Medicine

The VISION trial was an exciting advance, but it also left us with a hard, cold reality[:]…these cancers are resistant to treatment as we expected. [W]e were not considering lutetium-177 as a breakthrough drug for castrate-resistant prostate cancer…[I]t's a well-tolerated drug administered to patients, but it does not cure the patients. That being said, we're looking forward to using it, and it will be something that will again extend life for our patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

An Overview of Treatment Advances in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: I’d like to walk you through the therapeutic approach to advanced cholangiocarcinoma. If we think about first-line therapy, the combination of gemcitabine and cisplatin has been the standard of care for several years. In the last few weeks, we saw a press release reporting that the TOPAZ-1 clinical trial—which examined gemcitabine-cisplatin plus durvalumab, the anti–PD-L1 antibody vs gemcitabine-cisplatin alone—met its primary end point. We haven’t seen the data, but this trial seems to have been closed by the data-safety monitoring committee because of a survival benefit. It was felt to be unethical to continue with the trial. We’re excited and looking forward to the results of this trial, which may lead to the approval of durvalumab with chemotherapy as the new first-line standard. But today the standard continues to be gemcitabine and cisplatin.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy in the Current Treatment Landscape of Cholangiocarcinoma

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In summary, the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma has evolved significantly. It’s important to remember the heterogeneity of this disease based on site of origin but also molecular alterations. This is a disease that’s broken down into molecular subtypes. Testing early is important. We have the option of sequencing therapies. Frequently, we start with chemotherapy in the first line. Down the road, we may be doing chemotherapy plus PD-L1 with durvalumab, based on the TOPAZ-1 study. We have second-line options, both chemotherapy, such as FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin]. But we also have all the targeted therapies that could be used in the second or third line. If we’re going to use a targeted therapy, my bias is to use it earlier in the second line and leave the chemotherapy options, such as FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], for the third line if possible, because the targeted agents can be quite effective. The earlier they’re used, the more benefit the patient is likely to thrive. In general, this is a disease where we’re actively learning whenever the opportunity arises, with significant recent developments. Please refer patients for clinical trials because these are critical for advancing the treatment of this disease, which is still quite rare. Thank you for your attention.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

PFS Doubles With Fulvestrant/Palbociclib Following AI/Palbociclib in HR-Positive, HER2-Negative mBC

Findings from the phase 3 PADA-1 trial reveal promising progression-free survival results when treatment with fulvestrant/palbociclib follows treatment with an aromatase inhibitor plus palbociclib in a metastatic breast cancer subgroup. Patients with hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with rising ESR1 mutations who switched to fulvestrant (Faslodex) plus palbociclib (Ibrance)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Imaging Mass Cytometry in Early TNBC Predicts Response to Atezolizumab With Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Imaging mass cytometry at the single-cell level may be a promising response prediction tool for immunotherapy in early triple-negative breast cancer. Imaging mass cytometry (IMC) used for examining protein expression at the single-cell level made it possible to predict the benefits of adding atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with high-risk early and locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) according to data made available at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy