Saintsations no more. Team name changed to be more ‘inclusive.’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more.

In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”

The group will now be known as the Saints Cheer Krewe.

The 2021 roster can be viewed here and includes dancers, stunters, cheerleaders, and coaches.

