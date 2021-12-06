ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saintsations no more. Team name changed to be more ‘inclusive.’

By Victoria Cristina
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShPZU_0dFcXgwK00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more.

In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”

The group will now be known as the Saints Cheer Krewe.

The 2021 roster can be viewed here and includes dancers, stunters, cheerleaders, and coaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Entergy#Nexstar Media Inc
rolling out

Former NFL coach rumored to be next head coach of this HBCU

Grambling State has apparently found its next football coach. FootballScoop’s John Brice reported former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is currently the front-runner to become the Tigers’ next head coach. Jackson spent this past season as the offensive coordinator under former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars coaches reportedly at odds over Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped Trevor Lawrence would experience fewer growing pains in his first NFL season, and the rookie’s struggles may lead to some significant changes within the organization when the year ends. There has been disagreement among Jacksonville’s coaching staff over what offense Lawrence should be running, Jason...
NFL
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission

Trevor Lawrence has made his opinion on the Jaguars’ situation with James Robinson extremely clear. Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback lobbied for his team’s star running back to be on the field as much as possible. Robinson had been benched in recent games for fumbling. Lawrence said he’s told the team’s coaches that Robinson has to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cardinals News

The Arizona Cardinals have been the best team in the National Football League so far this season. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is about to get even better, too. Arizona announced on Thursday morning that running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from the injured list. This is a...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Did Frank Reich Cost the Colts a Win By Abandoning Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis – The Colts fell to 6-6 after blowing their 3rd double digit lead of the season in a 38-31 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. A lot of fans have pointed to the decision in the 3rd quarter to not have the NFL’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor register a carry as the reason for the loss. On his show Monday JMV didn’t name that as the #1 reason for the loss, but said it was absolutely inexcusable:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s T.J. Watt News

The NFL world continues to get annoyed by the league’s decision to fine players for “taunting” throughout the season. On Saturday, more notable fine news broke. According to the NFL Network, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been fined for what he did during last week’s game.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
MLB
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy