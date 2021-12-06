View from the Opposition: Italian journalist identifies who Liverpool need to look out for ahead of San Siro visit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatched a late point for AC Milan in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Udinese which gives the Serie A leaders' title rivals a chance to steal top spot, while Juventus drew 1-1 at Venezia to slip up in the Champions League race. Ibrahimovic struck with an acrobatic effort in the 92nd minute to claim a point for the Rossoneri but Inter Milan, who are two points behind their local rivals in second, will end the weekend in first place if they beat struggling Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday. Napoli are a further point back and can move level on 39 with Milan before Inter kick off with a win over Empoli in Naples, with some of their key players including Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne back in the squad. Also waiting in the wings are Atalanta, who sit fourth but are only five points behind Milan ahead of their trip to Verona on Sunday afternoon.

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO