View from the Opposition: Italian journalist identifies who Liverpool need to look out for ahead of San Siro visit

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are set for a challenging few days as Jurgen Klopp prepares to balance the demands of a later meeting with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa with a visit to the San Siro and the prospect of securing a 100% record in the Champions League group stages. Changes will be...

FanSided

Everton: 3 players who need to step up against Liverpool

Everton have been missing their key players for weeks now and while Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure have returned, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina remain unavailable. Winning the Merseyside derby looks an impossible task at the moment. Losing the tie wouldn’t matter at this point, what would matter...
LFCTransferRoom

Opposition Watch: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

Following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, Wolverhampton Wanderers decided to part ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following four successful years at the helm. A 13th place finish convinced the club to take a change of direction, with the recruitment of attack-minded coach Bruno Lage. The Portuguese enjoyed an initial...
Daily Mail

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Reds maintain 100% Champions League record with comeback win at San Siro as Mo Salah scores again before Divock Origi nets second in four days to dump Italians out

High up in the stands, as the clock ran down, a group of travelling Liverpool fans unfurled a red banner across green tarpaulin to make it stand out. ‘Campione Liverpool,’ it read, simply, and once again you came away from a night in Europe thinking that declaration will ring true in St Petersburg next May. Beating AC Milan in the San Siro might not be the scalp of old but that should not detract from the achievement.
Yardbarker

'If Liverpool Aren't Looking At Jude Bellingham, Then Someone Is Not Doing Their Job Correctly' - Journalist On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

A journalist has been speaking about the transfer chase for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham who remains a target for Liverpool. The 18 year is widely acknowledged as destined for greatness and is on the transfer radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Neil Jones of Goal was speaking about...
The Independent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins ‘300 Club’ with landmark goal as Milan draw at Udinese

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a landmark goal in stoppage time to snatch a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan at Udinese.The Swedish frontman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in hitting 300 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.Udinese were on the verge of a shock win after taking the lead through a breakaway goal from Portuguese forward Beto.But Ibrahimovic secured a 1-1 draw with a typically acrobatic finish to join a select band of forwards in the ‘300 Club’.⏱️ 90+2' GOOOAAAALLLLLLLL! An acrobatic finish from @Ibra_official and we're level! 🙌#UdineseMilan 1-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/jr6M3lnQ9g— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 11, 2021Udinese...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO. LIVERPOOL. ASTON VILLA.
AFP

Ibra saves point for Milan at Udinese, Juve held at Venezia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatched a late point for AC Milan in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Udinese which gives the Serie A leaders' title rivals a chance to steal top spot, while Juventus drew 1-1 at Venezia to slip up in the Champions League race. Ibrahimovic struck with an acrobatic effort in the 92nd minute to claim a point for the Rossoneri but Inter Milan, who are two points behind their local rivals in second, will end the weekend in first place if they beat struggling Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday. Napoli are a further point back and can move level on 39 with Milan before Inter kick off with a win over Empoli in Naples, with some of their key players including Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne back in the squad. Also waiting in the wings are Atalanta, who sit fourth but are only five points behind Milan ahead of their trip to Verona on Sunday afternoon.
The Independent

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

City, who had already secured qualification for the next round of the Champions League two weeks ago, suffered a first loss since October on Tuesday evening. After forcing Zack Steffen into a number of early saves, Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after 23 minutes, as he found himself through on goal.
