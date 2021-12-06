Report: Mateo Kovacic Set to Make Chelsea Return vs Leeds United

EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United. The English Premier League heads into its prime time and a crowded fixture list in the run-up to the New Year. Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns this Sunday after both clubs were successful in Champions League play in the week. Chelsea were impressive four-nil winners over Italian giants Juventus while United were successful visitors in Spain with their two-nil win over Villarreal. It’s the first EPL fixture for interim United Boss, Micheal Carrick after The Red Devils canned their long-suffering manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær after United won only one of their past six. Manchester United fired one ex-player with minimal management experience last week. This week, they finally think they have found the winning combo as they opt for another ex-player, but this time with zero experience as a manager. Will the rookie manager bring beginner’s luck to a side in desperate need of some good fortune, or will the United front office have even more egg on their faces this Sunday? Will the highly experienced and decorated manager Thomas Tuchel have his men ready for the visiting newbie? We take a closer look at this rookie versus veteran battle, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO