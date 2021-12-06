ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Mateo Kovacic Set to Make Chelsea Return vs Leeds United

By Nick Emms
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea's Mateo Kovacic is set to be available, returning from injury for the Blues as they face Leeds United on Saturday. The midfielder has been out of aciton with a hamstring injury, sustained before Novermber's international break. As per Tom Roddy of the Times,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Ben Chilwell ACL injury, provides updates on Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kanté, Romelu Lukaku

The celebrations from the great performance and 4-0 Chelsea win over Juventus last Tuesday in the Champions League, rapidly turned to worries over knee injuries picked up by Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kanté. Both have been massive in maintaining the Blues at the Premier League’s top spot, and the prospect of losing both in the long-term is somewhat daunting.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mateo Kovacic is the unsung hero whose tough tackling and ball carrying keeps Chelsea's winning machine ticking... with N'Golo Kante now also sidelined, Thomas Tuchel's midfield void could hinder the Blues

Thomas Tuchel's disappointment was clear to see when he revealed the extent of the injury issue that has derailed Mateo Kovacic's season. Speaking in a press conference, he said he 'missed' the star and admitted his setback was 'really sad'. An unsung hero for Chelsea since joining from Real Madrid,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic Hands Chelsea Blow After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for Covid-19 which has ruled him out of Chelsea's clash against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday night in the Champions League. After returning to training this week following a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the end of October, Kovacic was set to return this weekend against Leeds United.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel gutted for Kovacic after latest setback

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for coronavirus. The Croatian only returned to training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Zenit St. Petersburg, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed the news. "He was in training yesterday and with a big smile...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Says Mateo Kovacic's Absence is a 'Huge Setback'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled Mateo Kovacic's absence from training as a 'huge setback'. The Blues midfielder has recently been on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and hasn't featured for the west London side since their Carabao Cup victory against Southampton at the end of October. However,...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City. While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

City, who had already secured qualification for the next round of the Champions League two weeks ago, suffered a first loss since October on Tuesday evening. After forcing Zack Steffen into a number of early saves, Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after 23 minutes, as he found himself through on goal.
SOCCER
90min.com

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Leeds United travel south to face Brighton at the Amex on Saturday evening, aiming to pick up a much-needed victory. Marcelo Bielsa's men currently sit just one place above the dreaded drop zone, having won just twice all season. Their form had looked to be improving in the weeks leading up to the international break, although they've only found victory once in their last five Premier League outings - coming away at lowly Norwich - and most recently gave up a 1-0 half-time lead to lose at Tottenham, leaving them just two points clear of Burnley in 18th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United. The English Premier League heads into its prime time and a crowded fixture list in the run-up to the New Year. Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns this Sunday after both clubs were successful in Champions League play in the week. Chelsea were impressive four-nil winners over Italian giants Juventus while United were successful visitors in Spain with their two-nil win over Villarreal. It’s the first EPL fixture for interim United Boss, Micheal Carrick after The Red Devils canned their long-suffering manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær after United won only one of their past six. Manchester United fired one ex-player with minimal management experience last week. This week, they finally think they have found the winning combo as they opt for another ex-player, but this time with zero experience as a manager. Will the rookie manager bring beginner’s luck to a side in desperate need of some good fortune, or will the United front office have even more egg on their faces this Sunday? Will the highly experienced and decorated manager Thomas Tuchel have his men ready for the visiting newbie? We take a closer look at this rookie versus veteran battle, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Tears were shed across the planet as Manchester United announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit from Old Trafford following a 4-1 loss to then 17th-place Watford. Until United finds a new interim manager — which apparently will be Ralf Rangnick, also known as a “father figure” to German coaches such as Jürgen Klopp and our own Thomas Tuchel —, they will have former midfielder Michael Carrick at helm.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea reportedly set to make huge bid for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

According to reports from Italian source Calciomercato, Thomas Tuchel has shown an interest in Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. The winger thrived during Euro 2020 and reports state the German gaffer is willing to go all in to land the Old Lady‘s star. Chiesa was part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and he impressed when he was given his chance to shine for Gli Azzurri, netting two goals in the tournament. Despite this, it was his pace and trickery that was to be admired.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Leeds (11/8) vs Crystal Palace (21/10) On Tuesday night, Leeds United hosts Crystal Palace at Elland Road, as the hosts look to move away from the Premier League relegation zone. Leeds United. The Whites are experiencing a difficult campaign after a solid return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

