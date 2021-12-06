ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How to get your skin glowing this holiday season

By Laura Capon
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festive season has most definitely arrived, bringing with it the stress of wrapping up work, the pressure of finding the perfect gifts and the fear of knowing you’re going to be reunited with that one Auntie you never see eye-to-eye with. All this added stress, combined with the...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

This Eye Cream Erased My Dark Circles, and the Before-and-After Photos Prove It

I don't know how long they've been there, but I've recently noticed dark circles under my eyes, no amount of sleep or hydration seems to brighten them up. I recently started using eye creams for the first time in my life, specifically seeking out products that claim to offer an instant, even if temporary, solution. Thankfully, I very quickly found my miracle product — let me introduce you to Tatcha's The Pearl Tinted Eye Cream.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

The Best Natural & Clean Antioxidant Serums For Glowing Skin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Antioxidants—we know them, we love them, we eat and drink 'em up, and slather them on our complexions. And if you're not doing that last one, you really should.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People Say This Retinol Serum Is "Basically Witchcraft" for Healing Dry and Damaged Skin

There are thousands of anti-aging skincare products on the market that promise to banish signs of aging and dull skin, but the number of formulas that deliver isn't as broad. This antioxidant serum with a dash of retinol is one of the few that actually does, according to shoppers, and even though Cyber Monday's over, it's still on sale for 20 percent off.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Shampoos For Long Hair

So you’ve finally grown your hair out to the length of your dreams — but now, the real work begins. To keep your long hair looking and feeling its best, it’s going to take a combination of the right products, styling techniques (or a lack thereof), and even certain lifestyle changes. First up: You’re going to need a good shampoo. The best shampoos for long hair aren't a one-and-done solution, but they're certainly an essential step in maintaining and achieving strong, healthy hair. Typically, you'll want a sulfate-free shampoo that’s made with gentle cleansers and conditioning ingredients like hydrolyzed proteins, glycerin, and dimethicone, in addition to nutrients like vitamin B5, vitamin E, and biotin, which are thought to support hair growth.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Tone#Holiday Season#Aging Skin#Dry Skin#The Inkey List#Kakadu#The Symbright Moisturizer
PopSugar

10 Holiday Gifts Your Skin-Care-Obsessed Friends Will Squeal Over

Skin care can be the perfect gift for the person in your life who waxes poetic over topics like double cleansing and hyaluronic acid. But, given the sheer volume of cleansers, masks, facial sprays, creams, lotions, and potions out there, it can be difficult to narrow down what products are actually deserving of a place in their routine.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Face Masks for Skin Care

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Face masks (No, not that kind of face mask!) have become all the rage in skincare lately, and it’s easy to see why. When you throw on a face mask and close your eyes, you can experience a relaxing, at-home facial to help you unwind after a long day. Beyond adding a little self-care to your nighttime routine, face masks can also nourish your skin to help you achieve a smooth, glowing complexion.
SKIN CARE
Elle

3 Skincare Ingredients To Maintain Glowing Skin This Winter

Thanks to chilly outside temperatures, central heating and a serious lack of sunshine, the winter months can be hard on the skin. As a result, you might find that your usual skincare routine just isn’t cutting it anymore and you need to switch things up to restore that summer glow.
SKIN CARE
In Style

6 Skincare and Makeup Tips You Need to Incorporate Into Your Routine Before 2022

As a makeup artist (full disclosure: I am also a beauty director at Sephora), I am often asked how to update makeup and skincare routines to stay current each season. The truth is, there are some tried and true tips that stand the test of time — like exfoliating and hydrating religiously — but I would be lying if I didn't say there are other tips you should be following to stay glowing.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
momblogsociety.com

How to Prepare Your Skin for Winter

The winter months can be harsh on your skin, with the extremes of cold weather and central heating. Just as you would protect your skin against the sun in the summer, you should also think about what you can do to promote healthy skin in the winter too. Winter can...
SKIN CARE
WOWK 13 News

How I infused some summer into my winter skincare routine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As I bid adieu to warm weather, it’s time to switch to creams and lotions to manage my super-dry skin during the winter months. But this year, I won’t be lathering up with cold-weather products I’ve never truly loved. Instead, I’m infusing some summer into […]
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Meet My 7-Step Winter Skin Care Routine, Dry Skin’s Worst Nightmare

In a culture that is unequivocally obsessed with youth, I can’t deny that I feel absolutely tickled when an esthetician, or total stranger, assumes that I’m 25 or 26. But as a solidly 30-something beauty editor, I’m much more concerned with how my skin is feeling on a given day, or rather how it is reacting to the frenetic combination of environment (hello, freezing temps), stress levels (I need a nap), and new products that I’m testing (have you seen the TZR Beauty Awards?). My hydrating skin care routine is what I return to in the winter when my complexion is the most vulnerable to inflammation, which can appear in the form of breakouts, dryness, redness, itchiness, or just general irritation.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Glow Recipe's New Plum Moisturizer Has Helped Me Unlock Plump, Pillowy-Soft Skin

We put the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. If you have dry skin, you know that finding the perfect facial moisturizer can feel like an endless pursuit. As a beauty editor, I've cycled through quite a few moisturizers and have discovered a few that deliver long-lasting hydration in the process. Still, I'm always eager to expand my list of dry-skin friendly moisturizers. Enter: Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, which promises to deliver plumping hydration and balance your skin.
SKIN CARE
WATE

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
Well+Good

5 Non-Drying Concealers To Swipe On During the Driest Months of the Year

It's common beauty knowledge that a change of season necessitates refreshing your skin-care products. But for some reason, we seldom talk about the fact that your makeup routine—and, specifically, your concealer—also needs to get creamier and richer in the dark, dry days of winter. To address this oversight once and for all, I asked a couple dermatologists how to spot the best non-drying concealers for winter that you can shop at Sephora.
MAKEUP
KDVR.com

Best moisturizer for aging skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
azbigmedia.com

Prejuvenation: 5 ways to take care of your skin at any age

No matter what age you are, it’s important to establish a nourishing skin care routine! Many skin care tips focus on rejuvenation of the skin, however, being mindful of how you treat your skin from a young age is key to prevention. Prejuvenation should start during your teens and young adulthood.
SKIN CARE
Catwalk Yourself

8 Must-Have Beauty Products for A Healthy Daily Skincare Routine

The cosmetics market is constantly changing, with new products being introduced on a daily basis. And determining which goods you truly require may be difficult when you are presented with a mountain of possibilities. Because everyone’s skin is different, products that do wonders for your best friend might not work...
SKIN CARE
theeverygirl.com

Is Your Skin Dry or Just Dehydrated? Here’s How to Tell

If you think you’re using all the right products and staying consistent but your skin just doesn’t seem to budge, dehydrated skin might be your culprit. A breakthrough moment in my own personal skincare journey came with the discovery of Korean skincare. Korean skincare places a huge emphasis on deeply hydrating the skin. Once I started layering essences, hydrating toners, and serums twice a day, my skin did a complete 180. I realized that while I suffered from extremely oily skin, it was basically dying of thirst.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy