Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could be facing an “emergency” as injuries, illness and suspensions cut into his squad.The Premier League champions have been without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for recent games due to coronavirus, in the Belgian’s case, and knocks for the England pair.De Bruyne is now out of isolation but Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa will come too soon while Grealish and Foden are still to prove their fitness.To add to the issues, defender Aymeric Laporte will miss the game after collecting his fifth booking of the season against West Ham on Sunday.Manager...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO