Thomas Tuchel says the statistics highlight the 'aura' that Mason Mount brings to the Chelsea team, saying the midfielder comes close to undroppable when fully fit. With Mount in the starting line up, Chelsea's win percentage is 89 per cent this season. Without him, that reduces to 46 per cent. Tuchel said on Friday that he and his analysts study these stats after taking the lead from basketball.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO