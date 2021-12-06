ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Tourism Bounced Back In 2021, Study Finds

By Joe Gomez
 5 days ago
New Jersey's tourism industry took an L in 2020 -- but in 2021, it bounced back, according to a new study by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism

The study focused specifically on the shore counties of Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, and Ocean from June 1 to August 31, and found that bed tax revenues increased by nearly 71%, accompanied by growth from beach tag sales, hotel rooms sold and total room revenue,

“We are thrilled that travelers once again flocked to our state this summer, and we were able to provide a much-needed getaway,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “The increase in these important figures indicates how vital tourism is to the overall economy in our state.

Other key findings from the study include:

  • Shore counties experienced significant growth in state bed tax revenue during summer 2021, hitting record levels.
  • All 21 of the state’s counties saw significant increases over 2020 with Hudson County growing more than 150%.
  • Nearly half of the state’s counties saw bed tax increases over 2019 numbers with Sussex County growing nearly 60%.
  • For the entire state, the New Jersey hotel industry rebounded in the summer of 2021 (June-August). Rooms sold in 2021 increased by 44.6% versus 2020, while the average daily room rate grew 20.2%. These trends contributed to a 74.8% rise in revenue statewide.

