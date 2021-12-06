ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon chief holds high-level meeting on situation in Ukraine, Russia

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKhHL_0dFcW4MC00

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a meeting Monday morning with “key departmental leaders” to discuss Moscow’s military buildup at the Ukrainian border, according to the Pentagon’s top spokesman.

Austin met with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley , U.S. European Command head Gen. Tod Wolters and others “to discuss the situation in Ukraine and of course, western Russia,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters.

“I won't get into intelligence assessments, but [Austin] is staying very keenly and closely informed by senior military and policy leaders here at the department about what we continue to see, and what we continue to see is added [military] capability that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin continues to add ... in the western part of his country and around Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Russia’s military has amassed some 90,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, causing tensions worldwide and sparking fears that Moscow may be preparing to invade the country.

Those tensions have reached a fever pitch after U.S. intelligence discovered that Moscow is planning a military offensive against Ukraine that could take place as soon as next year.

That plan involves 175,000 Kremlin troops, according to an intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post.

Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied it is planning an attack on Ukraine but has reportedly warned Western nations against crossing its “red lines” and NATO to stop expanding into the east.

President Biden and Putin are set to discuss the issue during a video call on Tuesday.

Asked about possible plans for U.S. military intervention or a pending weapons package to Ukraine should Russia carry out an offensive, Kirby declined to comment, citing the upcoming phone call between Biden and Putin.

“I think we need to let that conversation happen,” he said.

Kirby also pointed to comments Austin made on Saturday at the Reagan National Defense forum in California, where he asserted that “there's a lot of space here for diplomacy and leadership to work” to de-escalate the situation.

“There's no reason for this to come to blows. There's no reason for this to become a conflict. As the secretary said, there's still space for diplomacy and leadership,” Kirby said.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military Could Mobilize If Russia Invades Ukraine

U.S. paratroopers landing in the Baltics, Army cavalry and artillerymen convoying in from Germany and an armored brigade massing its forces. Those are some of the moves U.S. European Command could make to shore up NATO's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine, analysts say.
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Could Javelin Missiles Tip a War With Russia in Ukraine’s Favor?

A major weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal is the American-made Javelin missile. Javelin was designed to destroy Russian tanks, and is by all accounts an excellent weapon. Ukraine has far too few Javelins for the weapon to make a difference on the battlefield. The American-made Javelin anti-tank missile has recently...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia to West: Offer Us Guarantees or Risk Unravelling Security

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday warned of the danger of a major confrontation with the West unless the United States and its allies gave serious thought to security guarantees for Moscow, and it also raised the prospect of a European missile crisis. The comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Ukraine#Chiefs#Defense#Ukrainian#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#European Command#Russian#Kremlin#The Washington Post#Western#Nato
Washington Post

Six ways Russia views Ukraine — and why each should worry the West

MOSCOW — Since President Biden’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis, Russian officials have dug in deeper: blaming NATO for the confrontation, dismissing Ukraine as a puppet state of the West and ruling out a pullback of Russian forces massed near Ukraine’s border.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

How Putin is using Biden to make Russia great again

The two-hour video tete-a-tete on Tuesday between President Biden and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has predictably not borne fruit for America. Biden issued stern warnings about sanctions that were widely celebrated in the American press. But Putin was already well aware of these warnings. The session was, in fact, a hollow exercise in showmanship. And Putin stole the show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden vs. China and Russia

This week has been all about President Biden taking on Russia and China. On Monday, the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Tuesday, Biden had a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. This all came against the backdrop of Biden’s Summit for Democracy this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy