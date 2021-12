Dustin Lynch won't be working on a new album this holiday season, but that's not to say new music isn't imminent. The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer shares that album No. 5 is done and delivered, and it will include at least three collaborations. The version of his newest No. 1 hit with MacKenzie Porter is one of the songs set to be a part of DL5 (release TBA). He talked about the other two during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO