Help me understand my bodycomp results

By ChickenKillerPuppy
 2 days ago

As part of my annual wellness exam, my doctor does an "InBody" body comp report and I know a lot of people on these forums know a lot about this stuff. I know you are all a bunch of internet strangers and I promise I am not going to rely on...

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
5 Winter Foods That Help Your Body Fight Inflammation

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Runners understand the plight of inflammation more than any other type of athlete (in my opinion). Who else would sit in an ice bath after a workout, just to reduce the swelling in their tired joints? Let’s avoid the torturous inflammation fighting tactics and adapt simpler ways to keep those joints happy, like filling our plates with ingredients heavy with antioxidants. Luckily, winter is the best season for finding antioxidant-rich produce that is ripe for the picking.
How to Lose Belly Fat? Here Are 6 Tips for a Flatter Stomach

Belly fat or visceral fat is a nuisance that makes clothes feel tight and is a major risk factor for serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Although losing this fat is difficult, experts have found some ways to get rid of it and keep a flatter stomach for a healthier body.
The #1 Worst Oatmeal Habit for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is not only one of the coziest and most delicious breakfasts you can eat, but it also comes with a ton of health benefits for when you want to lose weight. Oatmeal is a good source of fiber, which can support your gut health, digestion, and appetite regulation, all of which are important for weight loss. However, there are ways you may be making your oatmeal that can negatively impact your health goals.
Not quite new but I started to using the app again.

I have started again a journey to loose weight. I am tired of loosing and gaining back. I don't know anymore what to do. I have already lost my hope. Any idea, support is welcome. I joining a group in Brazil that is focused on that and this is my last hope to loose weight.
Post Thanksgiving binge weight gain -

So i went off the rails on my diet over the course of 5 days, overeating and drinking until I felt sick. Didn't hold back, high carb, salty food and lots desserts. Made terrible decisions. I know this is an unhealthy mentally and am currently getting help for my restricted eating. I know some of this weight gain is water weight, but it has been 4 days now back on my diet and exercise routine and I'm still up about 7 pounds from my pre- holiday weight.
Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
Weird MFP weight prediction never works :)

Recently been doing average 2000-2200 overall, but each night my app says I will weigh x lbs in 5 weeks. I am attempting recomp so happy that I am staying the same weight give or take. I am trying to slowly loose fat and repair muscle. So I just keep...
What Is Your Weight Loss Blessing Today?

I rolled out of bed and trotted down the stairs this morning to let the dog out, and at the bottom of the staircase, it just hit me like a brick. I am so grateful to be able to go down the stairs without a death grip on the handrail on one side, and a hand pressed firmly to the wall on the other for support, without painfully taking one stair at a time, without sometimes having to aid a leg down or a hip to swing, without (as a last resort) sitting on my bottom and sliding down.
Fitnesspal calorie calculation

OK so I set my calorie limit to 1700. It's Friday so I ate over it but i went for a walk and did a 40 minute work out to make up for it today. I normally just leave it and have a cheat day just as long as i don't go way over my maintenance cals. Today though I felt like I wanted to get excercise in twice(I spaced it out)
Goal Weight Support - Is This a Thing?

Is anyone leery of the attention you might get when you’re at your goal weight?. I’m very tall with other assets men tend to like. I don’t feel comfortable at all at my current weight, even though I still get interest, but I don’t follow up. I attract attention everywhere...
3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
Triceps exercises and elbow pain

Hello all--I've been doing a weightlifting routine for awhile now and things are going great. However, one of the problems I've had forever and again now, is elbow pain when I'm doing triceps exercises. When I do a cable triceps pushdown with the rope attachment, it's not too bad as long as my form is good. I tried another exercise yesterday that gave me a lot of pain. The lying one-arm extension. I used a light weight but still had some issues. They don't bother me on other exercises, nor when I play hockey. But it seems any isolation exercises for them makes my elbows scream! Any advice or recommendations?
I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
Back in My Body: How Meditation Helped Me Heal and Take My Power Back

The first time that I had ever heard of meditation, I was 17 years old and sitting in my Tuesday afternoon therapy session when she recommended I enroll in a class to start to sort through my emotions and be more “present” with them. Originally, I scoffed at the idea, automatically characterizing it as some silly trend that would probably die off in a couple of months, a money-making tactic if anything, for so-called “wellness professionals” to profit off of. Plus, I wasn’t broken or in need of fixing, and I certainly was not going to buy into the bullshit of it all, so I likely rolled my eyes as I walked into my first meditation class.
Doing exercise this way can help you lose more weight

Many people are turning to fasting for weight loss and improved metabolic health, whether that be a regimen of time-restricted eating, periodic fasting or the “monk” fast. In a new study from Brigham Young University, researchers found that exercising intensely at the start of a fast may help maximize the health benefits of temporarily foregoing food.
Weight loss and leg charley horses ( cramps)

I'm 1 week into My Fitness Pal and have had leg cramps 3 nights in a row during my sleep (back and sides of thigh). Anyone else experienced this and any help here. I'm 1 week into My Fitness Pal and have had leg cramps 3 nights in a row during my sleep (back and sides of thigh). Anyone else experienced this and any help here.
Food sucks

I want to lose weight but have come to the realization that I like food, I eat at the wrong times often, and when I do eat at the wrong time I eat the worst food I could. I'd say make a schedule. Map out what you plan to eat and at what time. After a couple of weeks re-evaluate and loosen up if you're on track.
