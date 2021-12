Flyhigh Works announced they’ll publish the Yo Fujii-developed narrative adventure Goodbye World on PC-via Steam in 2022. Goodbye World follows programmer and game designer Kanii and graphic designer and scenario writer Kumade who are working on an indie game. The two have been working on this project for quite some time and using the earning from their previous game to fund it. However, Kanii has been going through a creator block and hasn’t done anything in two years. With time running out and money runny dry, they must get it together to finish their project.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO