Giada De Laurentiis Gets Her New Home Ready for Christmas with Help from Daughter Jade

Taylor Swift and Ina Garten, Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri, and many more influential duos prove just how much everyone loves a good celebrity-chef friendship, right? We all enjoy watching one icon cross the boundary into another's universe, swooning from afar as the two bond over recipes, restaurants, and how hard it is to be famous. Such is the love story that began when Kristin Cavallari, entrepreneur and former star of the reality TV show "The Hills," posted a story on her Instagram about cooking from Giada De Laurentiis' cookbook, "Eat Better, Feel Better." As we reported last week, Cavallari was drawn to De Laurentiis' latest tome because of its health-focused angle, and because she was able to whip up the Food Network star's steamed cod for lunch in about 12 minutes.
