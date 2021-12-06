ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Christmas From Riverbender.com and The Bridge, Now Playing On Riverbender Radio

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverbender.com's Christmas spirit started with The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway just a few weeks back and now we are giving the gift of Christmas music to the community. David Ollenbittle, station manager of Riverbender Radio, and Christmas enthusiast said the switch over to Christmas music begins today. “On The...

A Merry Christmas

The celebration of Christmas is many centuries old, originating in Rome around 336 AD. Like most new traditions, it was received with controversy. Many believed the true “birthday” of Jesus Christ was the day of his martyrdom, rather than that of his actual birth. Others believed that the holiday was paganistic and should not have been celebrated at all. However, by the 9th Century, the holiday had become a popular one. Since then, Christmas and its traditions have evolved and changed in a plethora of ways. The most recent inventions include the “Elf on the Shelf,” which began in 2005, and the “Christmas Pickle,” whose origins are a bit murkier than the hide-and-seek elf. Though the history of Christmas is rich and complex, we should pay special attention to how it has evolved— and remained the same— from a hundred years past, as an ode to our grandparents and our great grandparents whom we can still recall in our personal memories.
Reindeer Radio 102.7/96.1 now playing Christmas music 24-7

Reindeer Radio 102.7 FM, 96.1 FM, and 1240 AM, South Central Arkansas’ Official Christmas Station, is now playing your Christmas favorites 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through Christmas Day. This is the third anniversary of the holiday tradition. After Christmas, the station will revert back to its...
Merry Christmas With Love • From Central Texas

We all know the Austin area is a young musician’s paradise, and that San Antonio has a rich tradition of great jazz most strongly associated with Jim Cullum and the Riverwalk radio program. What always surprises me though is how many acts are busy working these scenes that we don’t hear about at the national level. I feel like I’m more aware of local scenes than nearly anyone because of my efforts to review albums from younger bands, still I was only vaguely familiar with most names on this Christmas compilation featuring seven Central Texas jazz, blues, and western swing groups, and one solo pianist. A Christmas album might not sound like the best way to introduce yourself to a musician but I assure you everyone on this record brings personality into their performance. I think you’ll have a good idea who to look up the next time you visit the area.
TEXAS STATE
These 5 Christmas songs should be banned from the radio

This story was originally published in November 2020. I love, love, love Christmas music. For me, it's always the real marker that it's officially Christmas season when an elite few radio stations switch to nonstop festive tunes the day after Thanksgiving. I can even look past the fact that most...
What radio stations play Christmas music in N.J.?

It’s that time of the year, where you turn on the radio and might hear some holiday music. Some stations will sprinkle songs into their daily lineup — especially around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — while others go all out and turn their station into 24/7 holiday music. Here’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'A Golden Girls Christmas Carol' now playing at OFC Creations

"A Golden Girls Christmas Carol" is currently playing at the OFC Creations Theatre Center Main Stage throughout the month. The new musical comedy ranges between holiday tunes and the original music from the "Golden Girls Musical." 13WHAM's Matt Molloy sits down with the cast and crew of the show to...
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ live radio play

Marble Falls High School’s Dark Horse Theatre Company performs this Dr. Seuss classic in the style of a 1940s radio play. Listen to the Dec. 8 production here or view it live at the school at 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Admission is $5. Call 830-798-3602 for more information. Read about the production at DailyTrib.com.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Whole Backstage presents 'Christmas Carol' as 'radio play'

“A Christmas Carol — A Radio Play” will be presented by the Whole Backstage Theatre in Guntersville next week, according to a news release from the theater group. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 19. In addition, a special streaming format will be available Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Radio version of 'Christmas Carol

The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming holiday production, “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play”, directed by Johnny Brewer, with technical director, Denton Gillen. Performances will be December 16, 17, 18, at 7:00 p.m., with a Sunday matinee December 19 at 2:00 p.m.; and a special streaming format on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Merry Little Christmas Party is Saturday

SHELDON—Santa Claus will be making his second appearance in Sheldon on Saturday at A Merry Little Christmas Party. Kriss Kringle’s first appearance came during this past Saturday’s Parade of Lights when he waved to the crowd as the grand finale. His next appearance is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Prairie...
SHELDON, IA
Second Annual Merry Little Christmas of Giving

OSWEGO - St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group presents the Second Annual Merry Little Christmas of Giving from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego. Entry to the event is a donation of new gloves, mittens, scarves, hats or a monetary...
Christmas on a Covered Bridge: Holiday Celebrations at McKee Bridge

McKee Bridge Historical Society will once again dress up McKee Bridge with greenery, garland and glistening lights to celebrate the 2021 holidays. Star Ranger Station and the 1936 community kitchen at the picnic grounds will be decorated and lighted too. Everyone is invited to visit from December 17 through New Year’s Day and enjoy the sparkling scene.
Craft yourself a merry little Christmas

Santa’s elves are getting some crafty competition from Palestine’s Main Street businesses this year. From classes to free do-it-yourself activities, kids of all ages will be inspired to have a little fun and create while visiting the downtown shops. Holiday Ornaments. Old Town Vintage and More is hosting an open...
PALESTINE, TX
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Orange Gown & More Gorgeous Looks During Her Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson is more than ready for the holidays. The host/singer extraordinaire wows in a number of stunning looks during her ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ special. Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Christmas spirit with her holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which premieres December 1. This holiday spectacular will feature incredible performances, special guests, and more. The singer makes a number of amazing wardrobe changes throughout the special.
The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
