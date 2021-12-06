ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans Reverse Course With OLB Swap

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoedw_0dFcTpD700
Tuzar Skipper,

NASHVILLE – More than four months later, the Tennessee Titans reversed course.

Monday, the day after their open date in the schedule, the Titans signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and released outside linebacker John Simon. It was the exact opposite of the eve of training camp when Simon was added, and Skipper was released. Simon has been on and off the roster a couple times in between.

Additionally, tight end Austin Fort was removed from the Reserve-COVID 19 list and returned to the practice squad.

Skipper’s return comes after Ola Adeniyi was inactive for the first time this season in a Week 12 loss at New England. Adeniyi, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury, is tied for the team lead with nine special teams tackles and has contributed 10 tackles, two and a half sacks and seven quarterback pressures in limited snaps on defense.

Adeniyi and Skipper were college teammates at Toledo as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers late in 2019.

Skipper, 26, appeared in four games for Tennessee late last season and logged as many snaps on defense as on special teams (44 each). He recorded five tackles on defense and none on special teams.

The Atlanta Falcons signed him days after the Titans released him but let him go at the end of the preseason. He has been a free agent since then.

Undrafted in 2019, Skipper played in six games with the New York Giants as a rookie. He has been credited with eight tackles half a sack for his career.

Simon played in two games, including the most recent one, and was credited with six tackle

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Bring Back Backup Quarterback

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans decided early in training camp that they did not want DeShone Kizer. Once again, though, they need the veteran quarterback. The Titans signed Kizer to their practice squad on Friday, which makes him the likely candidate to serve as Ryan Tannheill’s backup Sunday against the New England Patriots.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AllTitans

Golden Tate Added to Battered WR Group

NASHVILLE – As a senior at Pope John Paul II High School in 2006, Golden Tate was a can’t-miss attraction. Even members of the Tennessee Titans led by defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth occasionally made the short drive north to Hendersonville, Tenn. in to see the undersized playmaker in person. Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
AllTitans

Johnson Finally Measures Up to Training Camp Reputation

NASHVILLE – More than halfway through the season – and with just four catches to his name – Marcus Johnson was turning into the football version of a playground legend. How many glowing reports had come out of this year’s Tennessee Titans training camp – closed to the public – about Johnson’s eye-opening performances? How often had it been reported that Johnson had produced yet another big day, looking like August’s most consistent receiver while building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill?
NFL
The Spun

Titans Make Important Decision On Julio Jones

A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#Reverse Course#American Football#Tuzar Skipper#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Giants
AllTitans

Catching Up With Jonnu Smith, Other Free-Agent Departures

Awaiting the Tennessee Titans this weekend in New England is a sizable challenge in the form of a familiar face. Tight end Jonnu Smith is at least the third significant member of the 2020 Titans to tangle with his former team this season. The first two such meetings? They didn’t...
NFL
AllTitans

PFF Grades: Rough Day for Defense

The fact that the Tennessee Titans surrendered 36 points to New England – the most they’d allowed since Week 1 – and forced just one punt offer pretty good indications of how things went for the defense on Sunday. A number of Titans on that side of the ball recorded...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Saints Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (7-2) and New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium:. TENNESSEE – T Bobby Hart, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, CB Greg Mabin, OL Dillon Radunz and DL Teair Tart. NEW ORLEANS – T Terron Armstead, LB...
NFL
AllTitans

Tannehill's Value Rises as Stats Dip

NASHVILLE – With less than two minutes to play in the first half and his offense nearing the New Orleans Saints’ goal line last Sunday, Ryan Tannehill made a poor throw. His pass was intercepted in the back of the end zone. Spared by a roughing-the-passer call, however, Tannehill made...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTitans

Titans 23, Saints 21: Moments That Mattered

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it six in a row Sunday when they defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-21 at Nissan Stadium. The run of victories, which is now the longest under fourth-year coach Mike Vrabel and the franchise’s longest since 2008, includes five straight over teams that were in the playoffs last season.
NFL
AllTitans

Adrian Peterson's Run With Titans Ends After Three Games

NASHVILLE – The Adrian Peterson experiment is over after three games. Signed Nov. 1 to the Tennessee Titans practice squad, the legendary running back quickly was promoted to the 53-man roster before the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams 9. He carried 10 times for 21 yards and a touchdown in that contest, ran eight times for 21 yards the following week against New Orleans, and had his best game last Sunday against Houston – carrying nine times for 40 yards and adding a pair of receptions for four yards.
NFL
AllTitans

Report: Titans-Patriots Game Won't Be Flexed

The Tennessee Titans have shown some real muscle with a six-game win streak that has made them one of three NFL teams with eight wins in the first 10 weeks of this season. Nonetheless, their Nov. 28 game against the New England Patriots will not be flexed into a late afternoon or primetime start, according to an ESPN report Monday.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Lose Third QB to NFC Team

A lively Tuesday of Tennessee Titans transactions culminated with the news the team had lost Matt Barkley, its practice-squad quarterback. The Carolina Panthers have signed Barkley to its 53-man roster, a source confirmed. Barkley had been one of the Titans’ four protected practice-squad players every week this season, meaning no...
NFL
AllTitans

Breon Borders One of Two DBs Released

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans needed help at cornerback in 2020, they turned to Breon Borders for a time. When they needed help at the same position ths season, they turned to pretty much everyone else. Tuesday, they turned him loose. The Titans released Borders along with free-agent wide...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Patriots: Live Updates, Analysis

Taylor Lewan sees Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and New England Patriots (7-4) as a matter of life and death. Not for everyone involved. Just for him and the four players who line up directly to his right. “They have linebackers that run downhill and try to really...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
688
Followers
695
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy