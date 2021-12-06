How To Survive Finals

Mind relaxation exercises are a way to provide some rest and relief from the rigidity of subjective thinking. We all need a break from our thoughts every once in a while. The mind is not an easy thing to control, but sometimes we have no choice but to make it do what we want. It is very difficult for most people to ignore their thoughts even if they say they can do so. Sometimes you might get stuck on specific words or phrases running through your head over and over again, some type of memory attached to that phrase, an event in the past, a feeling about something- anything at all! When this happens just give up trying to stop thinking about it because you will never succeed anyway. If you had then you would not be reading this right now.

