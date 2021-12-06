ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How To Survive Finals

By Maddie H.
bewellauburn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is crazy to think that the semester is quickly coming to an end. The goals and priorities set at the beginning of the semester are soon to be checked off. However, as the end of the semester approaches, so do final exams. As a college student, finals are...

www.bewellauburn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phillymag.com

How to Mentally, Emotionally and Financially Survive the Holidays, According to the Pros

Local nutritionists, therapists, and financial advisors share how to best navigate your relationship with food and family, manage money, and cope with loss this time of year. Though it may seem like everything is full of cheer this time of year, it’s no secret that stress levels go up during the holiday season with all the additional tasks, activities, and projects we take on. There are added expectations with family and friends, the pressure to purchase gifts, travel arrangements that need to be made, and for some, maybe even coping with the absence of a loved one. Whatever the situation is, it’s important to recognize that the holidays don’t look the same for everyone.
HEALTH
Lifehacker

How to Survive the ‘Toddler Screaming’ Phase

If you’ve ever had a toddler, chances are, you’ve been the lucky recipient of their “screaming phase.” Note, I didn’t say tantrum phase. No, there is a brand of toddler screeching that has little or sometimes nothing to do with a full-on meltdown about not being able to take home the Paw Patrol water bottle they’ve been toting around Target for 45 minutes. Here, we’re talking about your standard-issue, oft-unprovoked, top-of-the-lungs communication they sometimes favor between the ages of 2 and 4, that can stop as suddenly as it starts, but is nonetheless awful for its duration.
KIDS
Collegiate Times

Collegiate Times’ declassified finals survival guide

It’s that time of the year again. Finals can be one of the most grueling and tiring experiences college students have. Let the Collegiate Times help you out with your one and only Finals Survival Guide. Make a study plan:. Writing out what you’re going to study and how you’re...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Omaha.com

How will I survive winter break? My kids will be home 24/7

My kids have been back in school for nearly four months now after doing remote learning last year, and it's been glorious. They get to learn cool stuff, be around other kids and get to be independent and not by mom and dad's side 24/7. My husband and I have gotten to go back to work some. We get the house to ourselves more often. I can clean up around the house and have it remain that way for several hours before they get home. We get to watch our favorite non-kid-friendly shows during our lunch break.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#Oxygen#Anxiety#College Student
Talon Marks

How to survive family toxicity during the holidays

Politics, left versus right, and all things politically correct: how do you survive the dark side of the family drama during the holiday season. The phrase “don’t talk politics at the dinner table” and how it affects the whole family. Family gatherings during the holidays can sometimes be a disaster,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

How To Survive Kindergarten Tour Season

It’s that time of year again: The leaves are changing color (or in Northern California, getting slightly less green), Safeway is selling pumpkin streusel muffins (highly recommend), and all across the country, parents of 4- and 5-year-olds are experiencing mounting anxiety about where they will send their children to kindergarten next fall.
OAKLAND, CA
Futurity

Deep breath video can calm a child in 1 minute

Taking a few slow, deep breaths significantly reduces children’s physiological arousal in everyday settings, research shows. It’s one of the first things parents and teachers tell a child who gets upset: “Take a deep breath.” But research into the effect of deep breathing on the body’s stress response has overwhelmingly ignored young children—and studies done with adults typically take place in a university lab, making them even less applicable to children’s actual lives.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
bridalmusings.com

Newly Engaged? Here’s How To Survive The Holidays…

Planning the holidays with family can be stressful. Organizing the holidays between two families? I’m getting hives just thinking about it. We know our newly engaged couples – splitting or merging the holidays for the first time – could use a little help…. Surviving the holiday season can be tough...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collegiate Times

How to survive awkward Thanksgiving meal conversations

Thanksgiving is today, and some people are not prepared –– whether that be physically unprepared for having a food baby all week or emotionally unprepared to talk to their extended family. Some people might dread going home for the holidays –– especially since they happen to be right after election season. Others might be worried about experiencing new family dynamics or adjusting to a new addition to the family: plans change! However, there are ways to combat this. In order to survive Thanksgiving this year, consider following these rules:
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

Mind relaxation exercises

Mind relaxation exercises are a way to provide some rest and relief from the rigidity of subjective thinking. We all need a break from our thoughts every once in a while. The mind is not an easy thing to control, but sometimes we have no choice but to make it do what we want. It is very difficult for most people to ignore their thoughts even if they say they can do so. Sometimes you might get stuck on specific words or phrases running through your head over and over again, some type of memory attached to that phrase, an event in the past, a feeling about something- anything at all! When this happens just give up trying to stop thinking about it because you will never succeed anyway. If you had then you would not be reading this right now.
FITNESS
rismedia.com

How to Get Your Baby to Sleep Through the Night

Caring for an infant can be exhausting, especially if the baby wakes up soon after falling asleep and you can’t get more than a couple of hours of sleep at a time. Here are some important things you should know about an infant’s sleeping habits and tips to help your baby sleep through the night so you can get some rest, too.
KIDS
fashionisers.com

Top Ways To Easily Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep

Are you having a hard time sleeping? Have you been experiencing sleep deprivation for a long time now? Don’t worry. You’re not alone! Sleep is one of the most important elements of a healthy lifestyle, and being deprived of it can have negative effects on your health. In this article, we will cover some helpful tricks that can help improve the quality of your sleep in no time!
HEALTH
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
healththoroughfare.com

How to Improve Your Sleep Life Through Your Breakfast Habits

Most of us have to wake up earlier than we’d like to. That’s just the reality of modern life. But waking up on the wrong side of the bed can make those early morning hours feel even longer and more arduous than necessary, which makes getting back to sleep that much harder. So what can you do before your day starts to make sure you’re getting a good night’s rest? Here are 4 things to try:
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Why Losing Weight Can Be Bad for Your Health

About 80 percent of people who lose a significant amount of body weight will regain it, sometimes with interest. People tend to gain weight in fat rather than muscle, which makes the pounds harder to lose in the future. Following professional advice and finding ways to take accountability can help...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy