“Everything I Ever Did”

 2 days ago

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. ​Recall that when the Samaritan woman at the well tells Jesus, “I have no husband,”...

The Post and Courier

The unthankful heart overlooks life’s blessings

I’ve always enjoyed Thanksgiving but many times I become distracted from the intended purpose. I confess that between football, conversations, and the delicious meals I often forget how much I have to be grateful for. Let us once again be reminded of the history of human suffering that is associated with the Pilgrims. It’s been recorded that the new colony gave thanks to God for His blessings and protection as William Bradford is quoted as saying, “Being thus arrived in a good harbor, and brought safely to land, they fell upon their knees and blessed the God of Heaven who had brought them over the vast and furious ocean, and delivered them from all the perils and miseries thereof, again to set their feet on the firm and stable earth, their proper element. Thus, out of small beginnings greater things have been produced by His hand that made all things of nothing, and gives being to all things that are; and, as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation; let the glorious name of God have all the praise.” Clearly, the pilgrims of the Plymouth colony worshiped God and honored Him for all they had, but today the meaning of Thanksgiving is nearly lost under an endless avalanche of media hype, sales advertisements, marketing gimmicks, and aggressive commercialism.
Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”. Most people are stressed about being stressed. In the...
What is competitive stewardship? | Pastor Will Costello

Have you ever thought about stewardship as competitive? By competitive, I mean striving to be as generous as possible with your time, talents, and money. Competitive stewardship is applying the discipline of an athlete to excel in the God-given responsibility for humanity to “work and keep” the land as Adam was commanded in Genesis 2:15.
Don’t Just Stand There by Carolyn Tucker

I know of only one person who doesn’t like to hear music. As a musician, I find that rather odd. The music of the church has been inspiring and life-changing for me. The songs I heard and sang as a child continue to influence what I believe and do. I woke up one morning with the straightforward lyrics of “We’ll Work till Jesus Comes” in my soul. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to grasp the meaning of this gospel message in song.
Get Them Talking: God's Home with us

Get Them Talking is a series of resources to help families start conversations about issues of faith. The Word became flesh and made his home among us. John 1:14 Common English Bible. Reflection. Your home is a special place. Whether it is a house, an apartment, or a room you...
God’s Plan When Our Plans Fail

God can prevent every trial from entering our lives. He can. And he doesn’t. Why not? That’s the question every believer must eventually answer, especially if you believe God is all-powerful. If God is all-powerful, why does he allow trials into our lives? Why does he let the car break down in the middle of nowhere?
Words of Grace

It was after the resurrection and ascension of the Lord Jesus. Two of his Apostles, Peter and John, we’re on their way to the temple in Jerusalem to a prayer meeting. There was a man who was lame from birth sitting at the gate of the temple asking for alms. When he saw Peter and John coming toward him he expected them to give him something.
Someone Is Listening to Your Suffering

In all likelihood, no song had ever touched the walls of this cell or drifted through its bars. Moaning, cursing, yelling — these were the usual sounds rising from the dark heart of the prison. Not singing. And especially not at midnight. Here was the hour of gloom, the first...
What if Adam, Eve avoided forbidden fruit

“Bees wouldn’t sting, bears wouldn’t bite, and bad things wouldn’t happen,” says Amanda, 6. Also, “you could keep lions and tigers for pets,” adds Marci, 9. “The world would be wonderful.”. Amanda and Marci may have been reading the prophet Isaiah, who wrote of a time when the lion will...
Stories From the Past -- I Didn’t Know That!

This week, I’ll share some information referred to as “I didn’t know that!” I’m not totally convinced any of the following is authentic, but I’ll pass it along and let you be the judge. The time period these are supposed to come from is the 1700’s. Here they are:. Because...
One Sided Conversation

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Have you spoken with your mother recently? I am sure many of you spoke to your...
'I felt I had nothing to live for until Rosie came into my life'

When Sue McIntyre’s husband died in October 2020, she found herself lost in grief. “Don had been ill with cancer for some time,” she says, “but nothing had prepared me for the loneliness that hit me after he’d gone.”. After 31 years of marriage, and with her family scattered all...
Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

Pope Francis said Monday he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago.Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the surprise decision, which came only days after Archbishop Michel Aupetit put his fate in Francis’ hands following French media reports about what he said was an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman.French media reports also cited governance problems as a possible reason underlying Francis’ decision.Responding to a question from a French reporter, Francis said there had been...
