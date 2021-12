“My story is not an exceptional story. It could have been the story of any girl if their fathers and brothers had allowed them to speak out.”. “My goal is to meet these girls, but also uplift their story so leaders listen to them rather than me. And this is my goal in every meeting… to say, ‘Let’s listen to these activists. They have something to say to you. You have been ignoring their voices, so hear from them and they will tell you what the issues are in this country for girls and women.’”

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO