Once again this year, anime makes up a significant proportion of the animated features competing for the Oscar. Of the 26 qualified films, six are from Japan. Whether they’ll get nominated is another question: voters have proved reluctant to recognize anime that doesn’t come from Studio Ghibli. But no matter. The six films are an interesting, eclectic bunch, deserving of attention whether the Academy agrees or not. We’ve already reviewed three (links below) — keep an eye on the website for more individual coverage. Meanwhile, here’s an introduction to the six …

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO