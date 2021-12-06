ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis O'Brien, former manager of George Harrison, dead at 80

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis O'Brien, who served as George Harrison's manager for much of the...

Paul McCartney on John Lennon and George Harrison: "They're my fallen heroes"

What a time to be a Beatles fan – the three-part Get Back documentary is imminent and Paul McCartney has been opening up like never before in new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. Recently he's been reflecting on the four Beatles' life-changing journey from Liverpool to the world stage and its affect on them as musicians and people in two recent extended interviews you can watch below.
Sunday Links: George Harrison - Plus: MBIP Coming Attractions!

It’s hard to believe this but tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison!. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since his death!. In honor of this sad anniversary, I’ve got six links to online articles about George Harrison and a link to a video from “A Hard Day’s Night” featuring a comedic scene starring George Harrison.
George Harrison passed away 20 years ago today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of George Harrison, who passed away from complications from lung cancer at age 58. Harrison, of course, first came to fame as the lead guitarist of The Beatles, then had a long and successful career as a solo artist. While the Fab...
The Beatles: Get Back – George Harrison’s Photographer Problems

George Harrison was known as the quiet Beatle, and sometimes also wanted to be invisible. “Beatle George Harrison, above, is due in court here today to answer assault charges,” John Lennon reads from a newspaper in a scene in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. “Harrison is accused of assaulting a photographer last May as he and Beatle Ringo Starr left a nightclub.”
George Harrison One Played an Elaborate Joke on Phil Collins

Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison once played a funny joke on fellow musician Phil Collins that’s worth quite a laugh. Harrison was quite witty in his demeanor despite fans labeling him the “Quiet Beatle”. Harrison performed in musical comedy classics including “A Hard Days Night” and “Help!” while participating in...
George Harrison
New video emerges of George Harrison's 1963 visit to Benton

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new video has surfaced online of George Harrison's 1963 visit to Benton, Illinois to see his sister. The video, posted two weeks ago to YouTube by "The Beatles Videos" (Beatles on Film) shows a 21 second clip of Harrison dancing with his sister and swinging on a swing.
The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
The Private Life of George Harrison

The skinny boy with the thick dark hair sat in the back row of a full classroom, head down, intense brown eyes fixed on his notebook. As his teacher lectured, the boy scribbled with his pencil, as if taking down every word. But George Harrison wasn’t listening. The 13-year-old son of a bus driver drifted into visions of his future, filling his notebooks with obsessive drawings of guitars — the instrument he’d been longing to play since he’d heard Elvis Presley’s hits, the sonic embodiment of all the fun and joy missing from dreary postwar Liverpool. Soon enough, he was filling his notebooks with lyrics and chord charts, and maybe an occasional sketch of a motorcycle.
Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
George Harrison's childhood home sells for £171,000

The childhood home of George Harrison has sold for £171,000 at auction. The Beatles guitarist moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949 when he was six years old. Harrison rehearsed with John Lennon and Paul McCartney at the house, which his family left in 1962 just as the Fab Four were about to hit the big time.
Former Led Zeppelin Tour Manager Richard Cole Dead at 75

Richard Cole, Led Zeppelin's longtime tour manager, has died at the age of 75, reportedly after a long illness. Zeppelin singer Robert Plant paid tribute to his former associate on Twitter, sharing a blurry photo of the two and writing, "Farewell Ricardo ... sadly no more tall tales ... brave to the end."
Beatles Actors Revealed For Brian Epstein Movie ‘Midas Man’, First Look Images

The actors portraying the Fab Four have been revealed for Beatles manager movie Midas Man. Jonah Lees (The Letter For The King) will play John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson (of band New Hope Club) will be Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge (Creation Stories) is George Harrison, and Campbell Wallace will play Ringo Starr. Here are some first-look images of the newcomer actors as the iconic quartet at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London. Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders) has joined cast as Pete Best and, as we revealed earlier this week, Jay Leno (The Tonight Show) has joined as Ed Sullivan. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd...
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Rare Beatles Interviews Minted Into NFTs and Headed to Auction

Rare interviews with all four members of the Beatles have been minted into NFTs and will be up for auction starting Monday, Dec. 6. The auction is being spearheaded by the Voices of Classic Rock Archive, which boasts over 650 historic interviews and radio shows featuring major rock acts recorded between 1964 and 2008. The Beatles sale marks the first time VOCR has dipped into the NFT world, and each NFT will come with both a .WAV file of the interview, along with a unique portrait. Snippets of the interviews with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison are available...
