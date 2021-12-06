ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the...

wpsu.org

The Murder of Emmett Till

The murder and the trial horrified the nation and the world. Till's death was a spark that helped mobilize the Civil Rights movement. Three months after his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, the Montgomery bus boycott began.
Mississippi State
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
Child wounded in weekend shooting in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — A child has been wounded in a shooting, but few details were immediately released. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Germany: 8 convicted over illegal data center in bunker

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Monday convicted eight people over their role in a data processing center installed at a former military bunker that hosted sites dealing in drugs and other illegal activities. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Danish impeachment court convicts ex-immigration minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A rarely used impeachment court in Denmark convicted a former immigration minister Monday over a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the partners was a minor. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Emmett Till
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: "Duck and cover.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
School lunchroom employee forced little girl to eat the waffles she previously threw in the garbage, humiliating her in front of the classmates, lawsuit

School worker was placed on administrative leave after being accused of humiliating and forcing 4th grade student to eat a food the student previously discarded in trash can because she didn’t like it. As soon as the parents learned about the incident, they filed lawsuit against the school worker and the school district.
‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
Amazon Driver Died in Bathroom Sheltering From Tornado With Colleagues

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) -Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was an only child who loved to listen to rapper Mac Miller and hunt with his friends. He died trying to shelter from a powerful tornado https://www.reuters.com/world/us/injuries-reported-after-roof-collapse-amazon-warehouse-illinois-ap-2021-12-11 in the bathroom at an Amazon.com warehouse on Friday night, according to a coworker.
‘Finding Kendrick Johnson’ Filmmaker, Former Detective Discuss New Evidence in Mysterious 2013 Death of Black Georgia Teen

Gravitas Ventures’ Finding Kendrick Johnson, which premieres on Starz on Dec. 27 following an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run, reopens the investigation into the mysterious death of African American teenager Kendrick Johnson, who was found in a vertically rolled-up gym mat at his high school in 2013. To this day, the crime remains unsolved. The preliminary autopsy ruled his death accidental, but the family, doubting it was an accident due to the state in which his body was found and because surveillance footage went missing, ordered a private, second autopsy that concluded death by blunt force trauma. Director Jason Pollock spent four years...
Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Missing Auburn student's car found, but 1976 mystery remains

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that may never have happened.
AUBURN, AL

