Chris Cuomo Says CNN Chief Knew Of His Full Involvement In Brother's Scandal: Report

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly unemployed Chris Cuomo is charging that Jeff Zucker, CNN’s chief executive, was fully aware of the level of advisory input he was providing to his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as a new sexual harassment report against the ex-anchor has emerged. What Happened: CNN fired...

