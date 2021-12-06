San Diego Will Now Be Home To Snapdragon Stadium

Photo: Getty Images

San Diego State University (SDSU) has announced the name for their stadium currently under construction in Mission Valley: Snapdragon Stadium.

The San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement giving exclusive naming rights to the new stadium, reports CBS8 .

The $45 million deal was announced in a press release from SDSU.

“We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University’s new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium. Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of-the-art venue,” said Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

“Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre .

The stadium is projected to open in Fall 2022 which will coincide with the start of the Aztec Football season .

The first game is scheduled for September 3, 2022, when the SDSU Aztec football team will play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the season home opener, reports CBS8 .

The school first broke ground on the Mission Valley stadium site in August 2020.