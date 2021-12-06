San Diego Will Now Be Home To Snapdragon Stadium

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rebekah Gonzalez
San Diego State University (SDSU) has announced the name for their stadium currently under construction in Mission Valley: Snapdragon Stadium.

The San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement giving exclusive naming rights to the new stadium, reports CBS8 .

The $45 million deal was announced in a press release from SDSU.

“We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University’s new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium. Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of-the-art venue,” said Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

“Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre .

The stadium is projected to open in Fall 2022 which will coincide with the start of the Aztec Football season .

The first game is scheduled for September 3, 2022, when the SDSU Aztec football team will play the University of Arizona Wildcats in the season home opener, reports CBS8 .

The school first broke ground on the Mission Valley stadium site in August 2020.

