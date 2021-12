Roping season is in full swing, fueled by perfect Arizona weather. Thousands of teams and millions of dollars in prize money are flowing through Wickenburg this week as ropers compete here on their way to and from the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas, which starts later in the week. Ty Yost's Las Vegas Wickenburg started at Rancho Rio on Monday, Nov. 29 and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 7 with roping every day but Sunday. Last year, the same event paid out $1.9 million in prize money. The other competitive arenas in the Wickenburg area are full of activity as well. Spectators are welcome at the arenas, and admission is free. (Jeanie Hankins/Sun photo)

WICKENBURG, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO