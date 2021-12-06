ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much damage did the fire cause at the construction site of Gardner's new school?

By Aqeel Hisham, Gardner News
 2 days ago

GARDNER — Fire crews rushed to the construction site of the city’s new elementary school on Monday morning, Dec. 6, after receiving reports that a fire had broken out there.

The fire department received the emergency call at 8:10 a.m., which alerted them to the fire at the building site located off Pearl Street (Route 101) near Dunn State Park.

Fire Capt. Craig Osowski said the cause of the blaze, which occurred at the rooftop of the construction building, was confirmed to be accidental. There were no injuries or serious structural damage reported. However, collateral damage from the fire is estimated to be $10,000 to $15,000.

Elm Street School: This elementary school news might be music to your ears

“We brought in some mutual aid companies from Westminster and Winchendon in the fire. Templeton and Hubbardston [fire departments] covered the station while we were out. The fire was pretty average,” Osowski said.

Here's the plan: Have you noticed what's happening off Pearl Street in Gardner?

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: How much damage did the fire cause at the construction site of Gardner's new school?

