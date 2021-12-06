Here's how much Lane Kiffin's new contract will pay him

Lane Kiffin is 15-7 in two seasons at Ole Miss, including a 10-2 record this year. AP | File

OXFORD – Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin will make a base salary of $7.25 million next season, $7.35 million in 2023, $7.45 million in 2024 and $7.55 million in 2025 according to documents provided by Ole Miss on Monday morning.

Kiffin is 15-7 in two years as the Rebels’ head coach. No. 8 Ole Miss is 10-2 this season and will play in the program’s 10th Sugar Bowl in January against No. 7 Baylor.

The news of Kiffin’s new contract was announced by the school Saturday night. It goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022 and runs through Dec. 31, 2025.

According to the Associated Press, Kiffin will be the fourth-highest paid SEC coach in 2022 behind Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.75 million), Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher ($9 million) and LSU's Brian Kelly ($8.6 million).

Kiffin signed a contract extension last offseason that would have paid him a base salary of $5.25 million in 2022, $5.5 million in 2023 and $5.75 in 2024. Because he will still be the coach at the end of 2021, Kiffin’s base salary for 2021 is $5 million.

By state mandate, the longest a coaching contract can be is four years.

Kiffin’s assistant coaching and support staff salary pools will be in the top half of the SEC’s, and his support staff will have a base salary pool of at least $3.5 million.

“This had been a long time. I just happened to be finalized and announced (Saturday). Like I said, this was not just about me. This was a lot of getting things in place, which Keith (Carter) and the chancellor are all about," Kiffin said in a Sugar Bowl conference call Sunday. "We just had to get it all talked about, and it takes time. And a big part of that is making sure all the things are in place in the future for the players, from a facility standpoint, and then for the coaches, to make sure that we’re able to keep these guys around and compete at the highest level, which is what we’re trying to do, not just for one year.

"Like for this year, we have 10 wins and we have all these accomplishments, but do it for a long period of time, it takes all those things in place. You don’t continue to win at that level just because you hit one year and you have a hot quarterback and different things. If you’re going to do it for a long period of time, especially in the SEC, you have to have everything else in place.”

Kiffin’s new deal is on par with the recent contracts handed out by LSU, Florida and Miami. The Tigers hired Kelly — previously at Notre Dame — for 10 years, $95 million (average of $9.5 million per year) while the Gators hired Louisiana’s Billy Napier for a reported seven years, $51.8 million (average of $7.4 million per year, according to the Associated Press).

On Monday, Miami hired Oregon's Mario Cristobal for a reported $8 million a year, according to Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

As was the case with the last contract, Kiffin’s new deal contains a handful of incentives. He will earn $150,000 per SEC victory after the fifth one, $100,000 for each win against a non-conference Power 5 team and $150,000 for playing in the SEC title game or $400,000 for winning the SEC. He would earn $250,000 for playing in a New Year’s Six game, $500,000 for playing in the CFP or &750,000 for playing in the national title game or $1 million for winning the title.

Kiffin can also earn $50,000 for winning SEC Coach of the Year, $100,000 for a national coach of the year award. Additional incentives include payouts for reaching SEC-sponsored bowl games, the Birmingham Bowl or the Independence Bowl and for reaching certain academic performance levels.

There are also ticket incentives built in to the deal — $50,000 for more than 30,000 season tickets sold and an additional $50,000 for selling more than 35,000, 37,500 and 40,000 season tickets.

Terms of a buyout were not included in the documents.