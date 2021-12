Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Jose Guillermo Molina-Arevalo, age 27, of Kensington, Maryland, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for federal charges in Maryland and the Eastern District of Virginia related to a series of armed commercial robberies. Judge Grimm also ordered Molina-Arevalo to pay restitution in the amount of $90,927.45. In Maryland, Molina-Arevalo is convicted of conspiracy to commit an armed commercial robbery and for committing armed commercial robbery. In the Eastern District of Virginia, Molina-Arevalo is convicted of two counts of committing commercial robberies and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO