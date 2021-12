At the age of 14, Demi Singleton is already a showbiz veteran. An accomplished cellist who has starred on Broadway in both The School of Rock and The Lion King, Singleton still couldn’t tame her nerves for her latest project, King Richard. Not only was she starring opposite Will Smith, but Singleton was making her film debut as a young Serena Williams. The movie follows Richard Williams (Smith) as he perseveres to give his daughters Venus and Serena a shot a tennis greatness, which meant Singleton had to figure out how to portray a global icon before the world knew her name. She recently talked to Will Smith about how she pulled it off.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO