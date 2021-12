Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that WILLIAM SKINNER and DORIAN BROOKS, a/k/a “Kool-Aid,” pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court to charges relating to their involvement in the murder of Efren Cardenas on February 10, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York. SKINNER is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2022, and BROOKS is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who accepted today’s pleas.

