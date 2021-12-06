ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Prince William Says He Followed Taylor Swift 'Like a Puppy' to Sing a Duet at Charity Event

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven royalty isn't immune to the charms of Taylor Swift! During a talk for the new Time to Walk series on Apple Fitness+, Prince William recalls an iconic 2013 moment he shared with the "All Too Well" singer and Jon Bon Jovi. The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge is featured...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William cringes over how Taylor Swift led him on stage 'like a puppy' for surprise Livin' on a Prayer performance with US singer and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Prince William
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Elle

Taylor Swift Brought Back Drunk Taylor Swift for the Perfect ‘Red’ Meme

Taylor Swift has been giving her Red From the Vault songs their shining moment on her social media—and in the case of promoting “Nothing New,” Swift pulled into the Drunk Taylor Swift archives. The singer shared two photos of her from a drunk night that went viral and became the internet's favorite meme in August 2019. “I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers,” she wrote, tagging her duet partner in the track.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Charities#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness#Time#Centrepoint Getty Images
townandcountrymag.com

Prince William Cringes Over Singing Onstage With Taylor Swift: “I Still Do Not Know What Came Over Me.”

Prince William getting onstage to sing with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in November 2013 at a Kensington Palace Gala for the charity Centrepoint is a moment that many people will remember. But probably no-one recalls it more clearly than the Prince himself, who has shared his reflections on that night during a guest appearance on Apple’s audio walking experience.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Maya Thompson ‘Got Her Baby Back’ When Taylor Swift Put ‘Ronan’ on Red (Taylor’s Version)

“I’m a hysterical mess, so you called me at probably the worst time,” Maya Thompson warns me when we get on the phone hours before Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release. “I just got to hear the song.” She’s talking about “Ronan,” the ballad Taylor Swift wrote for and named after Thompson’s 3-year-old son, who died ten years ago of stage-four neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from “immature nerve cells” throughout the body. Thompson tells me she also just finished watching the lyric video Swift released to accompany it, featuring home-video footage and photos of Ronan that Thompson personally sent Swift. She’s understandably worried she might come off frazzled — in truth, she’s a composed, determined, grateful woman who’s grown protective of the pop star who’s ensured her son’s legacy will have further permanence.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
MUSIC
charlottenews.net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
WORLD
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Longtime Best Friend Abigail Anderson Is Engaged: ‘Thankful for My Man’

That’s her man! Abigail Anderson, who’s notably been Taylor Swift’s best friend since high school, shared her excitement over her recent engagement. “Thankful for my man, my life, and this happiness ❤️ Happy Thanksgiving y’all,” Anderson captioned an Instagram gallery on Friday, November 26, shortly after her beau popped the question with a giant diamond bauble.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Prince William says AC/DC “makes you feel like you can take on anything and anyone”

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has declared himself an AC/DC fan. The 39-year-old royal, second in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his father Prince Charles, tells listeners to Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series that the Aussie hard rockers’ 1990 single Thunderstruck provides the soundtrack to his Monday mornings as he psyches himself up for another week of doing whatever it is that royal princes do.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy