ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A.P. Bio canceled again, this time at Peacock

By Oliver Gettell
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school bell has tolled for the final time on A.P. Bio. Series creator Mike O'Brien announced Monday that the education-themed comedy won't be getting a fifth season at Peacock, which previously rescued the show from its cancellation on NBC after two seasons. "I'm sad to announce that AP...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Baking It season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the six-episode launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Baking It season 2 over at Peacock? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done dish?. Well, we should start off this article by making the following bit clear: There is no confirmation as to whether or not we’ll see more of this cooking competition. Do we want more? Absolutely. The whole idea here is a spin-off of-sorts for Making It, another show that features relentlessly funny co-hosts in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Here, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are our guides, and there’s so much delightful little banter thrown in here.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays — Where Does That Leave B Positive?

CBS has pinned down a premiere date for new Pete Holmes bowling comedy How We Roll (fka Smallwood). The multi-camera sitcom will bow Thursday, March 31 at 9:30/8:30c. Chuck Lorre’s recently retooled B Positive, which currently occupies the post-Ghosts time slot, will have completed its Season 2 order by that time. (TVLine has reached out to CBS to confirm B Positive‘s Season 2 episode count.) Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim

The Law & Order revival at NBC has completed the police half of its core cast. Camryn Manheim has joined the series, which premieres Feb. 24 and which NBC is referring to as its 21st season —  which will come almost 12 years after the original’s run ended in 2010. The Emmy winner will play NYPD Lt. Kate Dixon, head of the homicide detective squad that typically anchors the first half of an L&O episode. Anthony Anderson — who will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18-20 of the series — and Jeffrey Donovan will play the two lead...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Has Cut Clerks 3 Run Time Again

Kevin Smith continues to tease us with details about the upcoming Clerks III, a chapter in his View Askewniverse that at other points in the past seemed like it may never occur, but which is now in the can and being prepped for release. Smith has divulged details on it in previous interviews and appearances and now he's offered another update on the film revealing he continues to cut down its runtime. During the latest FatMan Beyond Live Smith was waxing poetic on the latest Marvel Studios original series Hawkeye, using one of his criticisms about the show to drop this new knowledge.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Succession stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun take us behind the scenes of Tom's big freak-out

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday night's episode of Succession. Waystar Royco executive Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and his much put-upon subordinate Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) spent the first half of Succession's third season terrified by the prospect of going to jail as the result of corporate crimes. When Tom learned during Sunday night's episode that they likely won't be incarcerated, he celebrated by erupting in the office of "Cousin Greg," upturning his terrified corporate underling's desk and shouting with foulmouthed joy before telling his colleague the good news and tenderly kissing him on the forehead. Director Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) recalls reading the script and feeling "spoiled rotten" that she got to oversee this latest unforgettable chapter in the twisted tale of Tom and Greg. "It's great knowing you have something so good and you don't want to mess it up," she says.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Aparna Brielle
Person
Glenn Howerton
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Let's make a Christmas TV movie! (...Or not?)

Every fall, as the leaves turn brilliant then dull, and T-shirt time yields to sweater weather, we retreat indoors to watch the sackloads of Christmas TV movies that the networks and streamers start stuffing down our chimneys. (140-plus this year!) As we witness every variation on a snowstorm stranding, pretend boyfriend, and gingerbread competition, one thought always dances in our heads: Bet we could write one of those.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Ap Bio#Peacock Utv#Harvard
Entertainment Weekly

Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family

Like all great sitcoms, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the story of a family. But while Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds may technically be the father of this family — literally in the case of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), figuratively for Charlie (Charlie Day) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) — the actor insists the opposite is true.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

The Matrix Resurrections photos decode new secrets to mysterious sequel

It's time to make the pivotal choice once again: red pill or blue pill?. It's time to make the pivotal choice once again: red pill or blue pill?. EW's exclusive photos from The Matrix Resurrections helps decrypt the mysterious sequel, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22, 18 years after the original Matrix trilogy wrapped up with 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Peacock Holiday 2021 Programming

From new originals to classic Christmas movies to holiday-themed episodes of fan-favorite shows, the Peacock holiday 2021 programming has something for everyone to enjoy. Feast your eyes on holiday desserts, housewife antics, and soap opera drama with originals including Baking It, The Housewives of the North Pole, and Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Entertainment Weekly

How the foul-mouthed wedding singer from Old School ended up in Netflix's first gay holiday rom-com

Did you hear the one about how Single All the Way found its Kevin?. The goofy crooner in the Netflix holiday film is played by Dan Finnerty, and we have his wife, Kathy Najimy, to thank for that. Najimy plays Carole, the mother of Michael Urie's Peter in the movie, and wanted her husband Dan to join in her Canada for filming. COVID restrictions made crossing the border impossible for anyone not working, so they cast him in the film as Kevin.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

True Story creator Eric Newman breaks down the shocking ending

Warning: This article includes spoilers for all seven episodes of True Story. The end of True Story is no laughing matter. Netflix's limited series (streaming now), which marks the biggest dramatic turn of Kevin Hart's career, stars the funnyman as Kid, a world-famous comedian from Philadelphia (sound familiar?). The story truly kicks off when Kid wakes up from a night of partying to find a dead woman named Daphne (Ash Santos) next to him in bed. His older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes), quickly arrives and promises to take care of it. What ensues is seven episodes of twists, turns, and the ultimate betrayal, when Kid learns that Daphne, real name Simone, is the very much alive girlfriend of Carlton, who put the whole plan in motion.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy