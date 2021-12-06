ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Suspected Omicron case aboard Norwegian cruise ship is South African crew member

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – A South African crew member suspected of having the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is among the 17 cases of the virus detected on a cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans over the weekend, the cruise line said on Monday. U.S. officials are closely monitoring the latest...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

No cruise ships until 2022

Anyone hoping to travel on a cruise ship to Hawaii this year can forget about it. “Given the preparations and coordination needed to ensure Hawaii residents feel confident in the plan to resume cruising, we do not anticipate approving port call for cruise vessels with passengers in the time remaining in 2021,” state Department of Transportation spokesman Jai Cunningham said Thursday.
HILO, HI
WOKV

Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak aboard NOLA-based Norwegian Cruise Line ship sickens at least 10

NEW ORLEANS — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship has enacted quarantine and isolation protocols after docking in New Orleans early Sunday with at least 10 passengers and crew members testing positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Breakaway set sail Nov. 28 from the Port of New Orleans with more than 3,200 people onboard for an itinerary that included Belize, Honduras and Mexico, WWL-TV reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

COVID-19 infected Norwegian cruise ship arrives in New Orleans

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbyz94.com

Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that ten passengers and crew members aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested positive for coronavirus. The Norwegian Breakaway returned to New Orleans on Sunday after a weeklong cruise. The Louisiana state health department said its agency as well as Gov. John Bel Edwards,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseradio.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Details Breakaway Covid Cases, Response

(Updated December 6, 2021) As Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway made its way back to New Orleans this weekend, word came down that 10 people on board have been confirmed as having come down with COVID-19. By Sunday evening, the number had risen to 17 people. In a statement, Norwegian Cruise...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Cruise Line Extends Homeport COVID Testing Through Year-End

Carnival Cruise Line has extended the availability of coronavirus testing at its homeports through the end of December 2021. This was announced in a Facebook post by the cruise line’s brand ambassador John Heald. The testing is available for vaccinated guests who sail from Galveston, Baltimore, New Orleans and Long...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Has 9th Cruise Ship Resume Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line had their ninth cruise ship resume cruises this weekend when Norwegian Joy began sailing from Miami to the Caribbean. Norwegian Joy’s return to Miami includes a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean voyages to Roatán, Bay Islands, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Harvest Caye, Belize – the cruise line’s private resort destination in Belize.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Major COVID-19 outbreak on fully vaccinated Norwegian Cruise Line ship

The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip. A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with over 3,000 passengers bound for New Orleans has reported a COVID-19 outbreak on board. Despite the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean requires unvaccinated kids get a PCR test before the cruise

Royal Caribbean has changed the pre-cruise testing requirements for unvaccinated children. Beginning December 17, 2021, unvaccinated guests age 2 - 11 will need to get a negative PCR test result before the cruise. Antigen tests will not be acceptable any longer for this age group. PCR test must be taken...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ten Norwegian Cruise ship passengers are diagnosed with COVID-19 as they return to New Orleans after week-long to Central America: 3,200 fellow guests to be tested before de-boarding

A Norwegian Cruise ship returning to New Orleans has detected ten cases of COVID-19 among its crews and guests. The cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, had departed New Orleans on a weeklong cruise on November 28 and had stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
TRAVEL
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
