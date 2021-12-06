Man wanted for sexual battery involving minors in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are working to find a man accused of four counts of sexual battery involving minors.Trial begins for man accused in 2018 homicide in Jackson
Police are searching for Sammie Woodard, 34. They believe he is traveling in a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade with the tag HNW 6878.
If you know where Woodard is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or http://P3tips.com
