Man wanted for sexual battery involving minors in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are working to find a man accused of four counts of sexual battery involving minors.

Police are searching for Sammie Woodard, 34. They believe he is traveling in a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade with the tag HNW 6878.

Sammie Woodard (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

If you know where Woodard is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or http://P3tips.com ,

