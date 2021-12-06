ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease

 5 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher while U.S. and European shares rallied on Monday after easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant led investors to buy stocks that will likely perform well in a rising interest rate environment. Yields on U.S. government debt surged, with the benchmark U.S....

MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.83% to $342.54 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.13 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

2021 has been an exceptional year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But three stocks have not joined in the rally. Two of these three laggards appear attractive at their current levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.32% to $1,017.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Tesla Inc. closed $226.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Oil adds to gains as worries over Omicron ease

MELBOURNE/BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains into a fourth session on positive comments from vaccine makers about the Omicron variant, even as some governments stepped up curbs to stop its rapid spread. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 52 cents, or 0.7%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World stock markets stalled at two-week highs and oil prices fell on Thursday as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant tempered investor optimism about the economic recovery. European shares closed lower after opening higher, while...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

CPI Inflation Rate Hits 39-Year High; Dow Jones Rises, Despite Fed Fears

The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
BUSINESS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

