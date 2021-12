PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that a federal jury has convicted George H. Moses, 52, of Rochester, NY, on 28 of 29 counts for his role in defrauding three nonprofit organizations; Rochester Housing Charities (RHC), which provides housing to the elderly and disabled; the North East Area Development (NEAD), which assists low-income residents in the northeast quadrant of Rochester; and Quad A for Kids, which provided after-school and extended-day learning programs at some elementary schools in the Rochester City School District. Moses was also the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA). The charges include mail fraud, wire fraud, federal program fraud, tax fraud, money laundering, and lying to the FBI. The charges cumulatively carry a maximum penalty of more than 200 years in prison.

6 DAYS AGO