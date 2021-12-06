ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Bello and Bia Javier extinguish old flames with ‘Let My Love Go’

By Victoria Wasylak
Cover picture for the articleLisa Bello and Bia Javier just teamed up to kick toxic love to the curb. The two Massachusetts singers bask in each other’s strong suits as they free themselves from the chokehold of old flames in...

