Second round of grants from the Leadership Equity Fund provides $50,000 to four, local organizations. NEW BEDFORD, MA – Brockton-based BAMSI, Coaching4Change out of Taunton, and New Bedford’s Buy Black NB and the Whaling Museum are the latest grant recipients of the SouthCoast Community Foundation Leadership Equity Fund. A total of $50,000 has been awarded for career advancement and leadership programming to increase racial and ethnic diversity within staff and management teams as well as sustain and support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-led organizations and their leadership.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO